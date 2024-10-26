Gameday: Raptors vs Timberwolves, October 26

The Raptors go into Minnesota on the second night of a back-to-back after a rousing win against the Sixers.

The Toronto Raptors head to Minnesota for a Saturday night showdown with the Timberwolves, looking to build on a spirited win against the Philadelphia 76ers from the night before.

Toronto’s offensive identity as a team that creates advantages through movement, cutting, screening, and passing was thoroughly established last season. To start camp this season Darko Rajakovic and his personnel made it abundantly clear that defence, particularly increased ball pressure and aggressiveness, was a point of emphasis.

The free-flowing offence and exciting, high-risk high-reward defence that has been promised hasn’t exactly materialized on the court to this point. The Raptors offence came to a standstill on opening night, and Friday’s game against the Sixers was an all-time slog, eclipsing the record for most free-throw attempts in a Raptors game with 99.

Through the two games, we have seen some promising glimpses of both aspects of the Raptor’s play, but at times these principles have also been ineffective.

Gradey Dick’s continuous cutting and use of screens helps open up the floor and his ability to score the ball at multiple levels has been impressive. Both Jamal Shead and Davion Mitchell have shown an ability to get two feet into the paint and either find cutters or spray passes out to the perimeter.

However, Toronto’s attack also stagnated in game one, largely due to indecision and opposing defenders perpetually clogging the paint. The Raptors are light on perimeter shooting to begin with, and injuries to their best floor-spacer (Immanuel Quickley) along with other (at least passable) shooters in Kelly Olynyk, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter has hamstrung their ability to create space in the half-court.

Even in the win against Philadelphia, Toronto only made six 3-point shots on 23 attempts.

The Raptors will still be without Quickley. He reportedly did not travel with the team after sustaining a right pelvic contusion against the Cavs on Wednesday.

This means the current third point guard on the depth chart, Shead, will continue to see extended minutes. He had 10 points and four assists in his NBA debut and put up 11 points and five assists on Friday, all while playing relentless defence. The Houston product also saw 25 minutes to Mitchell’s 19 against Philadelphia.

One area that Shead needs to improve is his jumper, something the Raptors will have him working on going forward.

Darko shared his observations on what he noticed with Jamal Shead's jumper:



"Technically, he needs to do a better job of getting his legs under him to have better balance … As a smaller guard, it's a big emphasis to improve his catch and shoot threes." pic.twitter.com/MO9KSXtkXq — hello and welcome (@hellowelcomepod) October 24, 2024

On the defensive side of the floor, the Raptors have stayed true to their word, increasing their pick-up points and getting into opposing players jerseys. Just check out this clip of Shead locking up Garland:

NBA Folks, welcome to the Jamal Shead experience. pic.twitter.com/LggmSDUOgB — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 24, 2024

But, the increased aggressiveness at the point-of-attack has also resulted in some blowbys and defensive breakdowns.

Minnesota is 1-1 so far after two close games, losing its season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers and winning on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

In the Wolves first game, their offence looked clunky as they tried to integrate Julius Randle into the mix after he was acquired at the beginning of training camp. However, in game two things started to click and Randle scored 33 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including going 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

Star guard Anthony Edwards got up a massive volume of shots (49 FGA, 28 3PA) over Minnesota’s first two games. It will be interesting to see if Scottie Barnes remains in a weak side help role and either Ochai Agbaji or Davion Mitchell is matched up with Edwards, or if the Raptor’s franchise player takes on some of the assignment.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN 4, 5

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Timberwolves

Fully healthy – nobody listed on the injury report

Raptors

RJ Barrett (Shoulder) – Doubtful

Immanuel Quickey (Pelvis) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out