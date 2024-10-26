RR Readers & Listeners Predictions

The RR readership & listenership & commentor-ship (?) is a special thing. A lively community and one that ‘Done deal’ has been shepherding for win-loss predictions for a few years now. A huge thanks to ‘Done deal’ for once again compiling all the predictions, and for posterity I like to make a post for the community just so there’s something to link back to – for the winners to lift up as if it were the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
From Done deal:
“Here are your 2024/25 RR predictions on the Raptors record this year. We are on year 4 of this thing (hat tip to our past winners DC, Dumplingzzz mastezz and ramed nazored).
86 predictions in total (including 7 by staff writers). Crowdsourced average prediction is 35-47 (35.3 to be precise). Most common prediction is 32 wins, with 8 guesses.
Let’s see how it plays out this year. Good luck to all, especially the Raps!
48-34: Timo from Waterloo
46-36: Kejben, wrooster
45-37: Manny B.
44-38: moderate_observer, artreddin, kuzzybear
43-39: Done deal, Maputo88, ProfWayne
42-40: Wild-ling #1, Marcus Lebishop, DC, TJP, CJJ*), Shashi
41-41: Coast 2 Coast, howAbout, Chilango, jk1m
40-42: Eoraptor, Fan, Mera Jaal
39-43: Murray, Raptors, miro, ikonn
*39-43, my people, hello*
38-44: Jo6ix, yourboy007, Niagara_Dude, Pronghorn
37-45: Moremilk, Blue Guest, Adam Finn, Sepoopoo
36-46: KCRusher, d_1212
35-47: Wasabi Jones, Leapdreams, Will, diggs
34-48: MrTonic, M. M Raps, Ds
33-49: Dumplingzzz mastezz, spanishsupafly, Dr Scooby, Ola, Pstew
32-50: Oran, Repeat, Lucas Castro, Northman, Salami & Cheese, BoxandOne, Occam’s Raptor, Squeeze
31-51: hunter&moody (Omi), Menashe, Acie Earl, cease and sekkle
30-52: John S. MacDonald, MZ, Prime Bargnani, Barney < 333, Derek
29-53: Sean, bherbs, xy, Mister Ree
28-54: douac9
27-55: KeonClarkFanClub
26-56: Robin, The Wise Outlaw
25-57: kg21tmac1
24-58: BTV
22-60: Clipse
20-62: Schwing and a Miss
RR writer predictions
41-41: Will Lou
39-43: Michael Appiah-Kubi, Samson Folk
35-47: Louis Zatzman
32-50: Coty Wiles
31-51: Adon Moss
30-52: Mete Makarnaci”
If the community is correct, it seems there was some money to be won on the Raptors over/under.
We’ll see. Thank you once again to Done deal.
Have a blessed day.