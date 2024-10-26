RR Readers & Listeners Predictions

The RR readership & listenership & commentor-ship (?) is a special thing. A lively community and one that ‘Done deal’ has been shepherding for win-loss predictions for a few years now. A huge thanks to ‘Done deal’ for once again compiling all the predictions, and for posterity I like to make a post for the community just so there’s something to link back to – for the winners to lift up as if it were the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

From Done deal:

“Here are your 2024/25 RR predictions on the Raptors record this year. We are on year 4 of this thing (hat tip to our past winners DC, Dumplingzzz mastezz and ramed nazored).

86 predictions in total (including 7 by staff writers). Crowdsourced average prediction is 35-47 (35.3 to be precise). Most common prediction is 32 wins, with 8 guesses.

Let’s see how it plays out this year. Good luck to all, especially the Raps!

48-34: Timo from Waterloo

46-36: Kejben, wrooster

45-37: Manny B.

44-38: moderate_observer, artreddin, kuzzybear

43-39: Done deal, Maputo88, ProfWayne

42-40: Wild-ling #1, Marcus Lebishop, DC, TJP, CJJ*), Shashi

41-41: Coast 2 Coast, howAbout, Chilango, jk1m

40-42: Eoraptor, Fan, Mera Jaal

39-43: Murray, Raptors, miro, ikonn

*39-43, my people, hello*

38-44: Jo6ix, yourboy007, Niagara_Dude, Pronghorn

37-45: Moremilk, Blue Guest, Adam Finn, Sepoopoo

36-46: KCRusher, d_1212

35-47: Wasabi Jones, Leapdreams, Will, diggs

34-48: MrTonic, M. M Raps, Ds

33-49: Dumplingzzz mastezz, spanishsupafly, Dr Scooby, Ola, Pstew

32-50: Oran, Repeat, Lucas Castro, Northman, Salami & Cheese, BoxandOne, Occam’s Raptor, Squeeze

31-51: hunter&moody (Omi), Menashe, Acie Earl, cease and sekkle

30-52: John S. MacDonald, MZ, Prime Bargnani, Barney < 333, Derek

29-53: Sean, bherbs, xy, Mister Ree

28-54: douac9

27-55: KeonClarkFanClub

26-56: Robin, The Wise Outlaw

25-57: kg21tmac1

24-58: BTV

22-60: Clipse

20-62: Schwing and a Miss

RR writer predictions

41-41: Will Lou

39-43: Michael Appiah-Kubi, Samson Folk

35-47: Louis Zatzman

32-50: Coty Wiles

31-51: Adon Moss

30-52: Mete Makarnaci”

If the community is correct, it seems there was some money to be won on the Raptors over/under.

We’ll see. Thank you once again to Done deal.

Have a blessed day.