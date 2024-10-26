Quick Reaction: Raptors 101, Timberwolves 112

B- S. Barnes 37 MIN, 20 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 9-19 FG, 1-4 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 6 TO, -13 +/- We needed late fourth quarter Scottie earlier on. He put up good numbers, but games like this should have been an opportunity to prove he belongs in the same league with Ant and Randle. He made some great plays for his teammates – two great passes to the weakside corner to Boucher, but he missed twice. Barnes had a solid pass to Battle off a PnR and they took full advantage of a late switch.

A O. Agbaji 31 MIN, 19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-12 FG, 3-5 3FG, 0-1 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -15 +/- Super efficient night for Agbaji. He was the second leading scorer for the Raps in the first half with 11 points (5-for-7), scoring in a myriad of ways: left-handed, right-handed layups off the glass and splashing a corner three. Much quieter second half until he hit a clutch left corner 3 off a Mitchell pass from the weakside wing to make it within eight points.

B- J. Pöltl 30 MIN, 8 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -12 +/- A typical Poltl night.

A G. Dick 29 MIN, 25 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 9-16 FG, 4-9 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Great game for Dick. Showed a variety of scoring options: a turnaround mid-range jumper and then threw a pump fake from above the break, and finished with a beautiful floater off the glass. In the second half, Dick had a nice fadeaway from the nail and completed the and-one. And then hit a baseline floater that fell from the heavens. In the fourth, Dick managed to keep a bad pass by Barnes in play and knocked a deep triple.

B- D. Mitchell 29 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- This is a B- for Mitchell. He pestered DiVincenzio at the top of the second quarter and then got a block on Gobert. He had a great PnR with Poltl, dribbling past the level of the screen and took about four dribbles to the basket, stayed patient, and dumped it off.

Inc J. Shead 19 MIN, 5 PTS, 0 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- Shead didn’t stand out much today.

C+ C. Boucher 16 MIN, 4 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 6 +/- Quiet night for Chris, though he almost grabbed double-digit rebounds.

D B. Fernando 12 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- He was intimidated by Gobert and then, defensively, got a ball lobbed right over him. He did have one good PnR action with Shead, though Fernando missed.

B+ J. Battle 19 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 4 +/- He contained Gobert in the second. He produced good numbers in limited minutes. Great timing on a PnR roll at the end of Q2 to get an easy bucket off a Barnes assist.

Inc J. Mogbo 09 MIN, 2 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Great one-on-one defence on Ant after being switched late in the third quarter. Mogbo didn’t see much of the floor tonight.

C D. Carton 09 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- Three turnovers in nine minutes is a little too much, but Carton stayed aggressive in limited minutes.