Short-handed Raptors lose in tight one to Nets

It went down to the wire but ultimately the Raptors were outmatched once again losing to the Nets 106-102.

Who else other than former Raptor Dennis Schroder would ice the game at the free throw line as he finished with 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. Brooklyn outscored Toronto 29-22 in the fourth quarter which was led by the German who was playing with a chip on his shoulder all night.

Let’s get into the Raptors.

Immanuel Quickley

It was a fantastic night for Immanuel Quickley who continues to have a really solid post-all-star break stretch with Toronto. The 24-year-old led all scorers with 32 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. What was impressive about Quickley’s game was his ability to get into the lane and draw contact, finishing 8/8 from the free-throw line. The Maryland native was relatively inefficient from beyond the arc (4/11) but hit a dazzling step-back three to take the lead late.

STRAIGHT MF CASH pic.twitter.com/k7M8YjKOgb — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 11, 2024

Gradey Dick

It was a career night for Gradey Dick who continues to impress and be one of the bright spots in a transitional Raptors season. The rookie set a career-high in points with 26 and three-pointers made with six. The 20-year-old has showcased all year that he is more than just a shooter with sneaky athleticism, an ability to change release angles when he gets around the rim and finishes, as well as showing playmaking flashes. But when Gradey is feeling it, he is on track to be one of the most lethal shooters in the entire association.

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Javon Freeman-Liberty has been putting really solid play together to close the season. After a career-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds against Indiana in the first half of the back-to-back, he followed it up with 12 points, four rebounds, and knocked down a couple of threes last night. The 24-year-old is learning how to be a lead guard but if/when the three-point shot fully comes around, he has the point of attack defence and finishing ability to be a nice complement player to the core.

Malik Williams

It was the final game of Malik Williams’ ten-day contract and it would not shock me if they kept him around for the rest of the year. Across five games the 25-year-old averaged 13 minutes claiming four rebounds per game, including 14 against Brooklyn last night. Williams’ offensive game needs to be rounded out but he crashes the glass hard and competes defensively with solid athleticism and size.

Toronto has two games left on the docket both against the Heat in Miami.