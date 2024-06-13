Canada Announce Training Camp Invite List for 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup

Canada Basketball has announced a 23 man training camp invite list for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, which runs from June 28th to July 7th in Turkey.

Headlined by #3 ranked Class of 2027 F Paul Osaruyi, 10 players from last year’s silver medal winning U16 squad return, along with HC Chris Cheng.

I’m also happy to see Class of 2026 G Miles Sadler back in the fold, who has been dominating on the EYBL 16U circuit.

He's dominating against his age group right now on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit



5th in PPG

4th in AST

Tied for 6th in STL pic.twitter.com/YAy1YATepY — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) May 26, 2024

Canada, drawn into Group D, will play Germany (June 29th), Egypt (June 30th) and Australia (July 2nd) and look to improve on their 9th place finish at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup.