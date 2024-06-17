2024 NBA Draft: DaRon Holmes II

The Dayton prospect is impactful from everywhere on the basketball court and recently led the Flyers to their first tournament appearance in 7 years; why isn't he getting more attention?

DaRon Holmes | 6'10 Big | Dayton | 21 years old

Stats provided by tankathon.com

The Intro

You want a big with the 19th pick? This is the guy.

Post play, shooting, playmaking, high level defensive effort, elite rim protection numbers, why is he not widely considered a lottery prospect? The Raptors are going to have a gem on their hands if Holmes is available at 19 and someone should probably get fired if they opt to take a different big man over him. Here's why: