2024 NBA Draft: DaRon Holmes II

The big man you SHOULD want at the 19th pick.

The Dayton prospect is impactful from everywhere on the basketball court and recently led the Flyers to their first tournament appearance in 7 years; why isn't he getting more attention?

Be sure to also check out the previous articles on draft prospects in this series such as Kyle Filipowski.

DaRon Holmes | 6'10 Big | Dayton | 21 years old

Stats provided by tankathon.com

The Intro

You want a big with the 19th pick? This is the guy.

Post play, shooting, playmaking, high level defensive effort, elite rim protection numbers, why is he not widely considered a lottery prospect? The Raptors are going to have a gem on their hands if Holmes is available at 19 and someone should probably get fired if they opt to take a different big man over him. Here's why:



Previous: ZACH EDEY & BRONNY JAMES & MORE – Raptors Scouting w/ Samson & Tre