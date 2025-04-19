The Definitive Raptors Season Review w/ Samson & Louis

Samson Folk & Louis Zatzman get together for their annual jumbo pod to recap the Raptors season.

Tap in with one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts. Samson and Louis detail every inch of the Raptors season, providing analysis on all the Raptors, from their highs to their lows.

The Raptors are a team that works very hard to get past their offensive limitations, and they work even harder to pick up full court and apply pressure on the defensive end. The fellas analyze how the Raptors achieve things and how Coach Darko has done as the man pulling the strings and designing all of it.

From his new position as team leader, to his fledgling attempts at creation, Scottie Barnes had a huge year regardless of the regression in some counting stats. What has he gained with these newfound roles? What unseen development has been lurking behind it all? The fellas answer these questions to the best of their abilities.

That level of attention and detail? That gets applied to nearly every player up and down the roster as Samson and Louis discuss fit, skillsets, and team context. They also take time to help project what could change for each player heading into next season. For a team that lost a lot of games, the Raptors have high hopes in the immediate future.

Enjoy the listen, and thank you for tuning in.

Timestamps: 0:00 – Introductions 0:50 – The Team Culture 2:30 – Scottie Barnes the team leader 6:44 – Coach Darko 30:55 – Scottie Barnes 47:55 – Immanuel Quickley 58:55 – RJ Barrett 1:06:25 – Jakob Poeltl 1:18:22 – Gradey Dick 1:30:05 – Ja’Kobe Walter 1:38:20 – Jonathan Mogbo 1:44:03 – Jamal Shead 1:51:53 – Ochai Agbaji 1:58:12 – Chris Boucher 2:00:43 – Jamison Battle 2:03:55 – Garrett Temple 2:06:11 – AJ Lawson 2:09:18 – Jared Rhoden 2:11:04 – Colin Castleton/Orlando Robinson 2:13:15 – Ulrich Chomche 2:14:00 – Favorite moments of the year 2:17:17 – Goodbyes

Have a blessed day.