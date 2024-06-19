Olympic Training Camp Invites Announced

Canada Basketball has invited 20 athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics Training Camp, which kicks off June 28th in Toronto.

All 12 players from last year’s Bronze Medal winning World Cup Team secured invites along with a mix of “Summer Core” guys and non-Core additions (most notable Andrew Wiggins). With an eye on the future, Shaedon Sharpe and Ben Mathurin will also be at camp, but not be full participants or compete for a final roster spot.

"We have a player pool and pipeline that stocks us out to the 2032 Olympics and beyond. This is the beginning for us. We believe we are ready and we will be taking on all comers," @CanBball men's GM Rowan Barrett. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) June 19, 2024

A big summer awaits Canada Basketball. What a time to be alive.