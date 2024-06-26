Ochai Agbaji: 2023-24 Season In Review

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces reviewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

On February 8th, Ochai Agbaji was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a package that also brought Kelly Olynyk to the team, in exchange for Otto Porter Jr. Kira Lewis Jr,, and a first round pick. Agbaji was a lottery pick to the Utah Jazz in 2022 but he didn’t show enough promise during his short Utah stint to remain with the team. Toronto took a chance on him this season and unfortunately he underperformed, but he still has plenty of time to show more promise.

One of the most important factors for Agbaji to be a part of the Raptors rotation and potentially their future was his three point shooting. Agbaji shot 33 percent from three while he was in Utah which isn’t great but it does show some potential in that area. In Toronto his three point shooting plummeted to 22 percent despite him getting plenty of open looks. That level of shooting does not warrant closeouts from the defense so it was very tough for Agbaji to get his offense going in other ways. Agbaji’s self creation also leaves plenty to be desired. His handle isn’t strong, his finishing could be better, and his scoring overall just isn’t very good. Agbaji shot 7.1 percent on shots between 5-9 feet on the season, and 35.7 percent on shots between 10- 14 feet on the season. Agbaji’s TS percentage in Toronto fell to 45 percent in Toronto after it was 53 percent in Utah. To say that Agbaji’s offense in Toronto was disappointing would be an understatement.

The only semi positive thing that Ochai showed on offense was a willingness to cut off the ball and cut hard to the rim. His cutting ability was often the only thing that flashed for him during his stint in Toronto.

Agbaji’s defense was also a selling point for him as a piece in the trade. At 6 ‘5 and 215 pounds, Agbaji is a strong and sturdy defender who is often engaged as a help defender. Agbaji held up well in single coverage assignments but one of his downfalls was helping off of his man too heavily. Agbaji’s defense was simply solid as a Toronto Raptor and it will need to continue to be a positive in order to warrant him getting minutes in the long run.

Agbaji has many faults but his age makes Toronto taking a flier on him worth it. At 24 years old, Agbaji has time to cultivate the skills necessary to become a main fixture in Toronto’s rotation. His three point shooting must improve heavily if he wants to receive regular minutes, and his touch in the paint taking an improvement would also be very welcomed. Agabji will surely have a chance to prove himself next season, but if his Toronto stint from last season continues, then he will surely have his opportunity taken away. Toronto didn’t give up too much player wise in order to add Agbaji to the deal so if he doesn’t work out it will ultimately be fine, but there is definitely a potential rotational player in him, and he will get great looks when he plays. It’s just up to him to make the most of those opportunities.