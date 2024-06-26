The Toronto Raptors Select Ja’Kobe Walter

With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft Toronto has selected Ja’Kobe Walter.

Walter is a 6’4 guard from Baylor university and he is entering the NBA after just one season in college. Walter averaged 14.5 points per game, 1.4 assists per game, and 4.4 rebounds per game in 32.3 minutes per night in 35 games during his collegiate career. He shot 34.1 percent from three and 37.6 percent from the field this season.

Walter was voted as the Big 12 freshman of the year last season and his scoring is his calling card. Toronto is in the midst of a rebuild and they are adding a 19 year old guard who has plenty of upside, especially as a scorer.