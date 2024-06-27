Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov traded to Toronto Raptors

The Toronto have traded Jalen McDaniels to the Sacramento Kings for Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

After a season in which Toronto took a chance on Jalen McDaniels and things ultimately didn’t work out they have moved him for a player who has not lived up to expectations in Davion Mitchell. Mitchell is a 3rd year guard from Baylor University who was taken by the Sacramento Kings with the 9th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Mitchell is mostly known for his abilities as an on-ball defender and rightfully so, Mitchell’s point-of-attack defense is good but it is his offensive woes that have caused him to fall out of favor in Sacramento and cause them to ship him away. Mitchell has career averages of 7.4 points per game, 2.8 assists per game, and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Toronto is taking a chance on a player who has shown that he can be valuable on the defensive end and they are likely hoping that under their watch his offense can rise to a level in which he can be a rotational player. This trade is a fine case of buying low on a player who has upside. Snagging an extra second round pick in this deal is a cherry on top and will allow Toronto to bring in another young player.

Sasha Vezenkov is a 28 year old rookie who was likely a throw in, in this trade. He is touted for his shooting ability and he shoots 37 percent from three. The true focal point of this deal is Davion Mitchell though.