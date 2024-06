The Toronto Raptors select Jonathan Mogbo with the 31st pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Mogbo is a 6’6 225 pound sophomore forward from the University of San Francisco. He finished his sophomore year with averages of 14.2 points per game, 3.6 assists per game, 10.1 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game. Mogbo is a powerful player who makes an impact in the paint and is a great pick at 31 to the Toronto Raptors.