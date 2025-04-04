Gameday: Pistons @ Raptors, April 4

After seven straight games against sub .500, lottery bound, competition, the Toronto Raptors are finally going to play a good basketball team.

The ascendant Detroit Pistons are in town on Friday for what could potentially be the Raptors’ final game of the season against a team with a winning record. This is also the only game out of Toronto’s final 12 against a team currently above .500. The last time they played a formidable opponent was on March 20 against the Golden State Warriors, and they took them down to the wire. It was a pretty entertaining basketball game. Hopefully this game is another preview of the kind of competitive hoops the Raptors will be playing next season.

Raptors Outlook: 28-49 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.6 (26th) | Def rating: 113.9 (16th) | Net rating: -4.4 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

vs Portland L 112-103

@ Chicago L 137-118

@ Philadelphia W 127-109

vs Charlotte W 108-97

@ Brooklyn W 116-86

The Raptors magic number to secure the seventh spot in the reverse standings is now two. That is any combination of Raptors losses or San Antonio Spurs wins that equals two. Locking down the best draft position possible has become the front office’s main objective amidst a stretch largely devoid of any truly meaningful basketball.

Darko Rajaković also reportedly attributed Barnes’ waning efficiency to the ongoing finger issue he’s been dealing with, saying that he’s been trying to shoot with three fingers.

“You guys can see he’s even struggling dribbling out there”



Rajakovic says he had to speak with Barnes post-game about his status for Friday



Has been playing through it for “months, now”



Does shout out his continued defensive impact https://t.co/YlyBQDTQTM — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 4, 2025





Pistons Outlook: 42-34 | 5th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 114.4 (14th) | Def rating: 112.1 (9th) | Net rating: 2.3 (11th)

Pistons Previous Results

@ Oklahoma City L 119-103

@ Minnesota L 123-104

@ Cleveland W 133-122

vs San Antonio W 122-96

vs New Orleans W 136-130

The primary force driving the Piston’s turnaround this season, Cade Cunningham, is questionable to make his return after missing the last five games with a bruised calf. Despite the absence of their superstar, the Pistons won three of five including a improbable win over the Eastern Conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

After setting a single-season record with 28 straight losses in 2023-24, Detroit ultimately finished last for the second year in a row with a total of only 14 wins. Less than one year later they are 42-34 and on the verge of clinching a playoff spot. Cunningham’s transcendent season has been a big factor – he’s averaging career-highs in points (25.7) and assists (9.2) and is favoured to win the Most Improved Player award. The Piston’s off-season additions of quality veterans Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley have also added an important element of shooting, spacing and all-around structure to the team.

The last time the Raptors and Pistons met, Cunningham led Detroit to a win with a triple-double while Barnes and Quickley struggled with their efficiency. If the two ailing stars play, it will be interesting to see how they match up and if Barnes and Quickley are able to rise to the occasion in their minutes against a team that is motivated to win.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Detroit Pistons

PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.

SF: Malik Beasley

PF: Ausar Thompson

C: Jalen Duren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Pistons

Cade Cunningham (Calf) – Questionable

Isaiah Stewart (League suspension) – Out

Tobias Harris (Heel) – Out

Jaden Ivey (Fibula) – Out

Raptors

Toronto’s injury report is yet to be confirmed, however I would expect it to follow the same pattern it has for close to a month now with RJ Barrett resting every other game. Ochai Agbaji has also rested along with Barrett for the last couple turns. I will update here as soon as any reporting or confirmation comes out.

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Detroit Pistons -11.5 (-120) -700 O 226.5 (-115) Toronto Raptors +11.5 (+100) +475 U 226.5 (-105)

*Odds as of Apr. 4, 8:45 am ET*

