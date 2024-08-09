Canadian Olympic Heartbreak – Confederacy of Dunks

Canada’s Mens Basketball Olympic Hopes are dashed and will we ever recover? Let’s talk it out with our pal Darren Menezes.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.
We lost the Olympics but at least we got to cheer for SGA for a bit?
Canada’s Mens Basketball Olympic Hopes are dashed and will we ever recover? Let’s talk it out with our pal Darren Menezes.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.