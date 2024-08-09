,

Canadian Olympic Heartbreak – Confederacy of Dunks

We lost the Olympics but at least we got to cheer for SGA for a bit?

Canada’s Mens Basketball Olympic Hopes are dashed and will we ever recover? Let’s talk it out with our pal Darren Menezes.

