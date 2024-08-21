What to expect from the Toronto Raptors rookies

Now that the 2024 Summer League is in the rearview mirror and the Toronto Raptors roster is virtually set, we can look forward to the beginning of a new NBA season.

The Raptors, of course, will head into the 2024-25 campaign with a very different make-up than they did a year ago, with a lot more youth and inexperience on the roster.

They traded veterans Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Dennis Schroder, and Thaddeus Young last season, then waived vets they got in return for those players like Spencer Dinwiddie, and presumably have been taking offers on others remaining on the squad like Bruce Brown Jr.

They in turn went out and selected four players in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed another rookie to a two-way contract. Assuming all five of Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, Ulrich Chomche, and Branden Carlson are on the opening day roster, this will only be the second time ever (2019-20) the Raptors will begin a season with at least five first-year players.

The addition of two-way contracts and then an eventual third two-way slot last season has certainly played a factor in the greater volume of rookies in recent years, but it is still indicative of the Raptors’ shift of direction, however. Across the NBA, Toronto is only one of two teams (Miami Heat) to have at least five rooks under contract.

We saw a glimpse of what this next big batch of prospects can bring to the table this past Summer League, so let’s try to nail down what the young guys can offer for their debut seasons and beyond.

Ja’Kobe Walter

First up is the 18th overall pick in guard Ja’Kobe Walter. One thing he has for sure shown throughout his time at Baylor and during the Summer League is that he is not afraid to let the ball fly.

The 19-year-old took the most shots and 3-pointers with both the Baylor Bears last season and the Raps’ summer squad. With Toronto, however, not many of the attempts fell for Walter until towards the end of the summer skirmish, only hitting 35 percent from the field and 21 percent from distance across the five games.

He did take shots with a decent degree of difficulty, however, and seemingly never felt rushed.

With Gary Trent Jr. leaving this offseason, there is theoretically a starting spot open. It’s hard to see Walter earning that slot to start the year but he could slide in at some point with great play or an injury. Only seven out of 23 first-round picks in franchise history have played over half a season, so a Gradey Dick-like type of first year could be expected.

What’s going to determine Walter’s role is going to be his defence and playmaking. It’s clear Walter can get his shot off, but the question will be can he develop a solid secondary skill to eventually become a starter, and not just a scorer off the bench.

There is plenty of potential for Walter to get better, his 6-foot-10 wingspan and lateral quickness are good traits to build with on the defensive end, while he also showed more self-creation in high school than he did in a loaded back court at Baylor.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard also has a knack for getting to the free throw line. He got to the charity stripe more than anyone on the Raps this summer (4.6 per game), something he also did extremely well in college (5.2 per game).

Jonathan Mogbo

With the handle of a guard, the size of a forward, and the shooting of a throwback centre, Jonathan Mogbo is one of the most unique players to come out of the 2024 class.

The name of the game for Mogbo is his athleticism and versatility. He’s a great passer and can make plays off the dribble, while also being a stellar rebounder averaging just over 10 a game at San Francisco. The Palm Beach, Florida native is also a very fluid mover, with a gigantic 7-foot-2 wingspan.

Unfortunately, the 22-year-old was unable to fully show his abilities during Summer League after he took a hard fall against the Denver Nuggets. He was ruled out for the remainder of the showcase with a back contusion after only playing 26 minutes total across the first two games.

However, the 31st overall pick did show his athleticism, cutting ability, and tenacious rebounding in his limited amount of playing time.

While it’s a bit harder to project where Walter will spend his time next season, Mogbo could potentially spend most of the season in the G-League with the Raptors 905. Only three out of the 18 second-round picks in franchise history (Dalano Banton, Christian Koloko, Jimmy King) have played more than 30 games with the big club in their rookie years, though two of them have come within the last three seasons.

However many games Mogbo plays in the NBA next year, there are questions about his offensive role in the pros. The former San Francisco Don is 6-foot-7 and a half with shoes on and his skillset plays best at the five. That’s because he was a complete non-shooter in college, but did show some willingness to take jumpers during the Summer.

Jamal Shead

Jamal Shead was arguably the most impressive rookie of the Raptors’ bunch in Las Vegas.

The former Naismith defensive player of the year unsurprisingly hounded opposing ball handlers on defence, while also making plays on offence. Overall his defensive activity, leadership, and toughness have oozed out of the screen since the moment he joined the Raptors organization.

The 22-year-old would be competing with Davion Mitchell and D.J. Carton for the backup point guard minutes, but he has an NBA-level skill already in his point-of-attack defence. Still, a very small amount of second-round picks have played much in the NBA in their rookie seasons, and there are holes in Shead’s game.

The main being that the Manor, Texas native’s outside shot will need to improve. He didn’t shoot over 31 percent at any point in college and only hit at a 27.3 percent clip in Las Vegas.

Ulrich Chomche

The honour of being the first player to ever be selected out of the NBA Academy Africa went to Ulrich Chomche when the Raptors traded back into the second round to select him.

The 18-year-old was a welcomed surprise for Toronto throughout the summer, showcasing his fluidity and athleticism by flying down the court in transition. The 57th overall pick also showed great passing instincts paired with a motor that is always running.

Here are some extra clips of Chomche from the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, where he looked like one of the best bigs in the game (most players involved are a part of the 2025 class, though Chomche’s age is similar to this group).

For anyone who wants to see a little more of Ulrich Chomche, here’s some clips of him at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit.



I thought he showed passing feel, consistently set good screens, and motor was always running especially for o-boards (included towards the end of the video). pic.twitter.com/fN4cQFYVzc — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) July 14, 2024

Chomche is still raw however and will likely spend most of the year down with the 905. One thing to keep an eye on will be is his shooting. He showed a willingness to take outside jumpers with the NBA Academy Africa and even hit a shot from deep during Summer League.

Branden Carlson

Last but not least is big man Branden Carlson who signed a two-way contract after going undrafted.

Despite not being selected, the South Jordan, Utah native was one of the summer Raps’ best players averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game across the five contests. The 7-footer has shown an ability to hit the three as well, completing just over 33 percent on over four attempts per game at Summer League, and nearly 38 percent last season with the Utes

A big man who can cash in from downtown on offence and protect the rim on defence is a valuable skill set to have in today’s NBA and the Raptors are a bit thin in the front court.

The 25-year-old could push for playing time with the big squad, but as most two-way players do, Carlson will likely be in the G-League for the majority of the season. An injury up front, however, could change things quickly.

The 2024-25 season has a very different feel heading into it than in years past, with Toronto shifting directions by prioritizing youth and development more. They’ll enter the campaign with the largest amount of rookies they ever have, and it will be interesting to see what each one of them does.