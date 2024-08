We cut loose this week with some trivia and a really fun draft. Go vote for the winning team on twitter and instagram!

It’s an all fun Summer episode this week with Matt McReady and his trivia challenge and then its a DRAFT! We draft the all time international (aka non-US) team and then fail to talk about FIBA basketball for at least another 4 years probably?

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.