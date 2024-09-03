Raptors 905 release 2024-25 schedule

Shortly after the Toronto Raptors have announced their upcoming schedule, the Mississauga feeder club has followed suit.

There will be two seasons for the G League. The first will be Tip-Off games, followed by the Showcase Cup, which will crown a winner. The club will tip off its 10th season on Nov. 9, 2024 against the Delaware Blue Coats. The first home game will be on Nov. 22 against the Long Island Nets at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

The regular season will follow, and the first game there will be at home, hosting the Birmingham Squadron on Dec. 27.

While last season was disappointing for the 905, much of that was due to injury and incredible roster turnover. The hope is that with new draft picks, some incredible players on Exhibit-10 contracts coming into training camp, and more talent, the 905 will be able to return to their former championship glory. As always, Raptors Republic will have more coverage than anywhere else. It’s gonna be a fun season.

The full schedule can be found here.