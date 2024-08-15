Toronto Raptors release their 2024-25 schedule

At last, we have real basketball games to discuss.

Don’t be surprised to see Toronto dig a big hole to start the season. It’s got one of the hardest schedules in the league through October and November. There will be losses. But Toronto will get to settle down to start December with a long home stand. Either way, the Raptors will learn much. If Toronto is better than expected, it might tread water. If worse than expected, Toronto will be on track to draft its next star. Either way, learning what type of team you are early in the season will be a good thing. (If the Raptors are trying to lose games towards the end of the year, some of those March and April contests will be especially stinky, with a much, much easier schedule to end the year.)

Also: there are only four nationally televised games for the Raptors. Back to the old days.

Any favourite games on the schedule? What’re you most looking forward to?