Toronto Raptors potential city edition jerseys leak with Vince Carter nod

The Raptors have big plans for this season, including some potential new jerseys

The Toronto Raptors have had images leak online of what the potential new city edition jerseys could look like for the 2024-2025 season.

This was what I had heard a few weeks back as well and seems to confirm some of the celebratory stuff the Raptors will be doing.



The Raptor doing Vince Carters dunk on a black and purple pinstripe jersey. https://t.co/6Q539HCmSG pic.twitter.com/xAlfwNlFpL — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 17, 2024

There have been rumours and teases all summer about the Raptors bringing back some old colours, logos, players and everything in between as Canada’s team prepares to celebrate their 30th anniversary all season long.

@EldenMonitors/X | @Raptors/X

The logo featured is a nod to Raptors great Vince Carter with an infamous dunk he performed during the 2000 slam dunk contest, as the Raptor on the crest is also sporting Carter’s number 15.

This logo was initially revealed back in April as a part of Carter’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Toronto Raptors honoring Vince Carter’s induction to the Basketball Hall Of Fame with this logo! pic.twitter.com/1KmmSzvKSv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 6, 2024

This comes after the team also announced a 30th-anniversary logo for the upcoming season, “along with a year-long calendar of special moments and events honouring the culture, the city and Raptors icons”

This logo combines the typical Raptors basketball along with a claw mark, all inside the number 30.

Fans this season will also be able to participate in commemorative moments throughout the year in-arena, at home and in community spaces. Some of these will include honouring different members of the Raptors throughout the years, including Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Carter.