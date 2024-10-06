Preseason Gameday: Raptors vs Wizards, October 6

The wait is finally over!

It’s been 175 days since the last time the Toronto Raptors played basketball with the draught ending tonight, as the Dinos tip-off against the Washington Wizards in Montreal at the Bell Centre.

After the team held media day in Toronto on Sept. 30, the Raptors travelled to Quebec and have been holding training camp at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) this past week. Tonight’s contest puts a bow on the team’s time in La Belle province before heading to Washington.

This week’s camp marked the first time the Raptors have ever held training camp in Montréal, and only second time in the province of Quebec (Quebec City, 2019).

Tonight’s game will be the 10th edition of the NBA Canada Series and will mark Toronto’s seventh preseason game in Montréal all-time (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2022).

The rest of Toronto’s preseason schedule is here.

Date Opponent Time (ET) Friday, Oct. 11 @ Washington 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 @ Boston 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Boston 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Tonight, however, the Raps will welcome No.2 overall pick Alex Sarr, former Raptor Jonas Valanciunas, and the rest of the Wizards to the Bell Centre.

The 7-foot, 19-year-old Sarr was taken second overall after spending last season with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL. The team will also feature two more first-round picks in 14th overall selection, Carlton “Bub” Carrington, and 24th overall pick in Canadian/Swiss wing Kyshawn George.

The former fifth overall pick by the Raptors in 2011, Valanciunas, will also be making an appearance. The 32-year-old joined Washington this past offseason on a three-year $30-million contract.

The visiting team also features two more former Dinos in guard Kira Lewis Jr. (2023-2024) and wing Justin Champagnie (2021-2023).

The Raptors, however, are dealing with a few injuries at the moment. During Toronto’s open practice at McGill University on Friday, Immanuel Quickley (thumb), Scottie Barnes (personal), Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder), and Bruce Brown Jr. (knee) were all unavailable and have since all been ruled out for tonight.

Regardless of who’s in the lineup, keep an eye out on the defensive side of things for Canada’s team. Ball pressure and tone on that end of the floor have been a theme throughout camp, led by Toronto’s main offseason acquisition, Davion Mitchell.

It will be Mitchell’s first game in Raptors threads, as it will be for big man Bruno Fernando and former Detroit Piston Jared Rhoden.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Washington Wizards

PG: Jordan Poole

SG: Corey Kispert

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Alexandre Sarr

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Toronto Raptors

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report (Not official)

Wizards

Saddiq Bey (Knee) – Out

Raptors

D.J. Carton (Ankle) – Game time decision

Gradey Dick (Ankle) – Game time decision

Immanuel Quickley (Thumb) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Personal) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out