Training Camp, Ending the React Pod, Gradey’s Ceiling and More – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk is joined by dear friend and co-host Trevon Heath to discuss the state of the Raptors.

Catching you up on Samson’s trip to Montreal to cover the team at camp, covering the preseason game from the sideline and tuning into the in-game commentary from the coaches and players. Insights on how Scottie Barnes’ leadership was manifesting, and how the team views it. And insights, of course, on the city of Montreal.

Trevon wonders about where Ulrich Chomche fits into the Raptors immediate future, and what he can be as a big man going forward. The fellas discuss what that might look like, and how long it might take Chomche to reach the level of a rotation big man – and if he’ll have minutes early on.

Gradey Dick’s ceiling comes into question. Is he going to be a standstill, ultra-efficient marksman, or will he be a more diverse offensive player who creates on occasion? Samson thinks Dick will go down the route of diversity, citing it’s importance in creating more playmaking opportunities.

Jamal Shead & Jonathan Mogbo’s first preseason games are discussed at length. The energy and quickness that led to Shead’s sterling start, and the limitations one can expect from his halfcourt scoring and playmaking. Recounting Mogbo’s struggles as a finisher and as a playmaker in the open court.

Updates on RJ Barrett & Ja’Kobe Walter’s injuries, based on the average games missed from other NBA players who sustained injuries to their AC joints.

Samson discusses the end of the reaction podcast after five and a half years, and what his coverage will look like this season.

Closing out with a discussion on how lucky the Raptors were to draft Barnes at number four in the 2021 draft, and his status as the best player from that draft.

All that and more in the podcast. Enjoy the listen.