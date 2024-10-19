Raptors Film Room: Immanuel Quickley Return Spurs Toronto’s Offense

Immanuel Quickley returned to action in the Raptors' final preseason game. His playmaking churned the Raptors offense.

Immanuel Quickley debuted in the Raptors’ penultimate preseason game versus the Brooklyn Nets after missing their first four games with a thumb injury that ended in a win for Toronto.

He still wore a wrap around his left thumb and ultimately seemed a little out of rhythm.

Quickley had 3 points on 1/4 shooting in 14 minutes in the first half and seemed a stepped slow physically, which is expected and shouldn’t be of too much concern. Besides, he was still making plays and frequently connecting with big man Jakob Poeltl, dishing out four assists through two quarters and finishing the game with 10. Poeltl feasted on those opportunities, 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on seven of 11 shooting from the field.

Maybe most notably, Darko Rajakovic deployed lineups that included two of Quickley, Jamal Shead, and Davion Mitchell — pairing his guards together to amplify the Raptors’ point-of-attack defense and playmaking juice.

It created some nice moments.

Davion Mitchell — Jamal Shead lineups



Aka, the Raptors are playing Football now pic.twitter.com/se8SfpiXy1 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 19, 2024

The real standouts on the Raptors were elsewhere. Scottie Barnes had absolutely outrageous plays…

Continuing with the Giannis-like plays…



High PnR with Bruno and Scottie… Scottie rejects the screen… step-through contact and finish.



Wow pic.twitter.com/Uj9ZTJ96m4 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) October 19, 2024

Barnes built on his great game against the Celtics on Tuesday with 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes in a win against the Nets.

Gradey Dick also continued his impressive play, showing off some defensive chops, sliding his feet, preemptively making reads, and maybe most shockingly… blocking two shots. Ochai Agbaji continues to shine as a cutter, screener, and finisher, putting up 16 points on six of 11 shots from the field.

Everything clicked for the Raptors in this one as they pulled out the win to end the preseason. They take on the Cavaliers in their home opener on Wednesday.

