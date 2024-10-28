NBA odds, betting preview (Oct. 28): Nuggets vs. Raptors predictions

The Toronto Raptors will be betting underdogs for the fourth straight game when they host the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening.

The Toronto Raptors return home to Scotiabank Arena on Monday for a difficult matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Toronto suffered a 112-101 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Saturday, dropping their record to 1-2 (2-1 against the spread) to start the new season.

Denver, meanwhile, is seeking its first win and cover of the fresh season after dropping its first two games to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Nuggets and Raptors:

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Nuggets moneyline odds -360 Raptors moneyline odds +280 Spread odds Nuggets -9 (-110), Raptors -9 (-110) Over/under odds Over 219 points (-110), Under 219 (-110) Date/time Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET Odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Denver Nuggets (0-2 SU, 0-2 ATS, 0-2 o/u)

The Nuggets have lost two home games to start the season for the first time since the 2020-21 season, so they’re hoping to turn things around in their first road contest of the young season.

Although his teammates have struggled out of the gate, Nikola Jokic has impressed early, registering a triple-double in the season opener against the Thunder and 41 points and nine rebounds on Saturday against the Clippers. He roasted the Raptors last season, averaging 33 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists across two contests.

It’s a small sample size, but Denver has shot just 37.8% from the field (worst in the league) through its first two games and 28.8% from beyond the arc (25th in the NBA). The Nuggets also rank dead last in the Association in true shooting percentage (47.3), and offensive rating (98.8).

Betting Toronto Raptors (1-2 SU, 2-1 ATS, 2-1 o/u)

It’s been a tough start for the shorthanded Raptors as several key players continue to work their way back from injuries. However, the early injury woes have allowed several role players to step into the spotlight, including Gradey Dick who put up a career-high 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in Saturday’s loss to the Timberwolves. Dating back to last season, he’s scored in double digits in 12 of his past 15 games while pouring in 20 points or more in four of those contests. Dick and fellow Kansas alum Ochai Agbaji have been thriving on offence in opposite ways.

Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, and Jonathan Mogbo have been very impressive off the bench early in the season and displayed a high compete level in the absence of several key players for the Raptors. Mogbo’s block and steal rates have been off the charts. This will be the third game in four days for the Raptors, so expect them to lean heavily on their bench once again.

Nuggets vs. Raptors injuries

The Nuggets are healthy with the exception of C DaRon Holmes, who is out with an Achilles injury.

Toronto will be without F Kelly Olynyk (back), F Bruce Brown (knee), and G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder). G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful and G RJ Barrett (shoulder) is questionable.

Nuggets vs. Raptors betting trends

These two teams have played over the total in eight of their past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 4-1 ATS in the past five meetings.

Nuggets vs. Raptors player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has rebounded effectively to start the season, amassing at least nine boards in each of his team’s first three games. He’s around -140 depending on the sportsbook to record over 7.5 rebounds in this game.

Jamal Murray has cleared his line of over 1.5 threes made in four straight games dating back to last season. He’s around -190 to exceed this number again Monday.

Nikola Jokic has recorded at least one block in three straight games and seven of his last eight. He’s around -190 to record over 0.5 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Raptors predictions