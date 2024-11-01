NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 1): Lakers vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors have covered the spread in four straight games, but don't expect that trend to continue Friday against the Lakers.

The Toronto Raptors will play the first half of a back-to-back set on Friday when they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena.

On Saturday, the team will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 jersey during halftime of the scheduled game with the Sacramento Kings.

The Raptors have lost three straight games heading into this contest, but they’ve managed to cover the spread as underdogs in four consecutive games.

The Lakers have suffered back-to-back losses after starting the season 3-0, but like the Raptors, they’ve also been great at covering the spread (4-1) to this point.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Friday’s clash between the Lakers and Raptors:

Lakers moneyline odds -425 Raptors moneyline odds +325 Spread odds Lakers -9.5 (-110), Raptors +9.5 (-110) Over/under odds Over 230.5 points (-110), under 230.5 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. ET All odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Los Angeles Lakers (3-2 SU, 4-1 ATS, 3-2 o/u)

After starting the season 3-0 at home with impressive wins over Minnesota, Phoenix, and Sacramento, the Lakers have suffered back-to-back losses on the road to the Suns and Cleveland.

This will be the third stop on the Lakers’ current five-game road trip, with stops in Detroit (Nov. 4), and Memphis (Nov. 6) scheduled after Friday’s visit to Toronto. With a few days off after this tilt with Toronto, you can bet that JJ Redick won’t be afraid to push his starters into heavy minutes against the Raptors, if necessary.

Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Lakers early in the season, averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and two blocks over the team’s first five games. Jakob Poeltl, who notched 20 points and 16 rebounds Wednesday against Charlotte, will draw the tough assignment of containing Davis on Friday night.

Betting Toronto Raptors (1-4 SU, 4-1 ATS, 4-1 o/u)

Injuries are mostly to blame for Toronto’s poor start, but the healthy group that has taken the floor over the last five games has shown great resilience, as evidenced by the team’s 4-1 record against the spread. Toronto has been an underdog of at least five points in each contest to this point, with an average point differential of -8 points.

All of the early injuries have allowed Gradey Dick to step into the spotlight. The 20-year-old dropped a career-high 30 points on Wednesday. He’s now scored 20 points or more twice this year after accomplishing the feat just four times in 60 games as a rookie. He is doing a ton for the Raptors, especially as the only 3-point sniper in the rotation these days, with Immanuel Quickley injured.

Lakers vs. Raptors injuries

C Christian Wood (knee) and F Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) are out for the Lakers. C Anthony Davis (hip) and G D’Angelo Russell (back) are probable.

F Scottie Barnes (eye), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) are all out for the Raptors. G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful and G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder) is questionable.

Lakers vs. Raptors betting trends

The Lakers are 3-0 straight-up and 2-1 ATS in the past three meetings.

The over is 8-2 in the past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 4-0 ATS in its last four games.

Lakers vs. Raptors player prop trends

With Immanuel Quickley sidelined, Davion Mitchell has recorded six or more assists in each of his last three games while averaging just over 30 minutes per game. Los Angeles has given up the fourth-most team opponent assists per game (28.4) in the league to this point. If you like him to record over 5.5 assists, the best odds (-115) can be found at Betway.

Gradey Dick hasn’t been helping on the glass this season, being held to two rebounds or less in all five games this season. Los Angeles has held its opponents to the second-fewest rebounds per game (39) in the league. If you like Dick to record under 2.5 rebounds, the best odds (+120) can be found at bet365.

Lakers vs. Raptors best bets

RJ Barrett over 1.5 threes made: -128 best odds @ FanDuel . We cashed on RJ Barrett over 1.5 threes made on Wednesday (he made four), and it’s another good spot to back him against the Lakers on Friday with both Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley sidelined, making Barrett the primary offensive option once again. He’s put up exactly six three-point attempts in each of his two games played this season, shooting 50% from deep.

. We cashed on RJ Barrett over 1.5 threes made on Wednesday (he made four), and it’s another good spot to back him against the Lakers on Friday with both Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley sidelined, making Barrett the primary offensive option once again. He’s put up exactly six three-point attempts in each of his two games played this season, shooting 50% from deep. Lakers -8.5 spread: -114 best odds at PROLINE + (Ontario only). The Lakers will be motivated following their 24-point defeat to the Cavaliers in LeBron’s hometown last time out, and those frustrations will be taken out on the shorthanded Raptors on Friday. As previously mentioned, Los Angeles has a few days off before its next game on Nov. 4, so JJ Redick won’t hesitate to maximize the minutes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in order to halt the team’s losing streak at two games in convincing fashion.

Greg’s Raptors betting record this season: 4-2, +1.89 units.