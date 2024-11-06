Immanuel Quickley OUT vs. Kings, going through contact and conditioning

For anyone who has been trying to keep up with the odyssey of Immanuel Quickley’s pelvic contusion? It is still ongoing. He has been announced as OUT for the game against the Kings.

According to Eric Koreen, Quickley is in the “conditioning phase” and a possibility to play against the Los Angeles teams this weekend. Quickley, including Sacramento tonight, will have missed 8 games in a row across two full weeks.

IQ is out tonight but went through more contact and is in conditioning phase. He is a possibility for the weekend in LA. Temple is out with back spasms. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) November 7, 2024

In Quickley’s absence, Davion Mitchell has stepped in pretty capably to man the point guard spot, but with the large part of his impact coming on the defensive side of things. Mitchell is posting nearly 9 points, 6.5 assists and 1 steal across 29 minutes per game, and on 50 percent true-shooting. It’s been really tough to stomach that offensive production.

However, with both RJ Barrett & Gradey Dick more than willing to take shots and create for the Raptors on that side of the court? They’ve been surviving the absence of both Scottie Barnes & Quickley. Cleaning the Glass currently has the Raptors as the 15th ranked offense in the NBA – and even with all the injuries, their half court offense is comparable to last season (93.4 points per 100 possessions vs. 94.2 points per 100 possessions).

Dick & Barrett are combining for over 47 points and 10 assists per game, and that is coming on palatable efficiency from the two of them – Dick (60% true-shooting), Barrett (54% true-shooting). Not to mention Jakob Poeltl is posting career highs across the board at 15.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game – along with 5.9 screen assists per game, second in the NBA.

It should be interesting to see how things look once the Raptors franchise point guard hits the lineup once more. We’ll have to wait for the weekend to see.

