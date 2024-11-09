The Interview: Drew Jones, Raptors 905 Head Coach

"You gotta be violent downhill. You gotta look to score first, and THEN you read the defence"

Raptors 905 Head Coach Drew Jones joined Andrew Damelin to discuss his journey from West Philadelphia to Mississauga. Find out how Nick Collison, Shake Milton and Taj Gibson inspired Jones in his formative coaching years with the Thunder, discover why Jones may have been destined to be a leader of role players, and see how much thought he’s put into conveying his emotions as a new head coach, and if he thinks he’ll actually be able to do it!

(image courtesy Raptors 905 Instagram)

