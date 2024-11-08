Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained AC joint

The Toronto Raptors have announced that guard Ja'Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right AC joint.

The Toronto Raptors have announced that guard Ja’Kobe Walter has re-sprained his right AC joint.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Toronto’s game against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 6th. Walter will be reevaluated in one week, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Walter’s injury came after getting crunched on a stiff screen from Domantas Sabonis. This comes after we learned that Walter’s initial strain came after a collision with Scottie Barnes prior to training camp.

While Walter didn’t wow anyone with his debut, he looked more capable than expected on defense and the glass while working through a shooting slump. His activity was also a hallmark of his time on the court.

Walter has played 4 games with the Raptors, averaging 12 minutes each outing, and roughly 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist on 18-percent shooting. Not a strong start, but you have to hope that he’ll bounce back from both his injury and a tough run of play.

The last time Walter sprained his AC joint, he was out from Sep. 27th until Nov. 1st, where he made his NBA debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Walter out, expect to see more minutes from the likes of Jamison Battle and Jamal Shead. With this injury — and with both Ulrich Chomche & DJ Carton currently with the Raptors 905 — the Raptors are currently sporting a 9-man rotation on their big west coast road trip. A really tough stretch of injury luck to start this season, which already posed a bunch of difficulties from a strength of schedule point of view.

Stay tuned with Raptors Republic, if there are any updates to Walter’s — or any of the injured Raptors status’ — we will update you accordingly. Been too much of the injury stuff going around, these newsers are coming all too frequently.

Anyway.

Have a blessed day.