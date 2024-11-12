The Early Season NBA Smell Test plus TRIVIA! – Confederacy Of Dunks

Today’s Episode of Confederacy of Dunks is a fun one. Hosts Andy Hull and Freddie Rivas are joined by fellow comedian Arthur Simeon to talk about some early season mirages, what their Toronto Raptors retirement criteria is and they finish the podcast with some fun trivia by none other than trivia master Andy.

Early season mirages; a fun idea to explore that can only be done at this time of the year. Freddie asks fellow host Andy and guest Arthur what teams they think might have a tough time passing the smell test. Arthur brings up two teams right away; the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. Arthur feels like the Cavaliers are legit and Freddie agrees. Freddie also adds that in a copycat league, the Cavaliers are running a pretty unique team with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen up front. Arthur and Freddie also agree that the Warriors might not be as good as they look, especially considering that they have been a five-hundred team the last few years. The conversation moves on to the Milwaukee Bucks. Everyone takes turns ripping on Doc Rivers with Arthur joking that Doc will for sure be broadcasting by Christmas. Freddie thinks that the Bucks will sort themselves out. Arthur also talks about Jrue Holiday being such an underrated player and laments the Bucks trading him away. All three guys agree that he looks very good on the Boston Celtics and also that the Celtics probably don’t have any funny players. Andy wonders who the funniest player in the NBA is. Freddie says it’s Jimmy Butler because of the incredible media day characters and Arthur gives the nod to Anthony Edwards.

Freddie brings up Raptors retirement criteria and there is a decent amount of disagreement. Freddie is the only one who would retire Norm Powell, which he admits is genuinely insane. There is general consensus across the board but Andy brings up Chris Bosh which gives everyone some pause.

Andy finished the episode off with some trivia. First it’s the question; which NBA teams do not feature a basketball in their logo, and then it’s geared towards all time three point percentages.

