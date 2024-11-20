Raptors prepare for Scottie Barnes’ return

Scottie Barnes was all smiles as he rocked up to todays practice scrum. Still sporting the deep red blotch in his right eye, and looking to breakout a pair of goggles for when he returns to action, he was in great spirits.

“The eye is pretty good. It’s a little red, but that don’t mean nothing.” Barnes said at practice. “Probably gonna wear some goggles (when I’m back), just trying to get used to them. It would’ve been nice to debut the mask, but we gotta be extra precautious and go to the goggles. We’re just being careful.”

Asked about what he’s learned about his teammates Barnes said: “We’re some fighters. We got some dogs on our team. We want to win and we keep striving everyday to get better. These guys they work their ass off everyday, I’m just ready to get back in there whenever that time is, and try to get wins.”

Whether or not Barnes returns against the Wolves tomorrow is still up in the air. Barnes was a full participant in practice today, with full contact. Coach Darko said Barnes did really well, they’re just waiting to see how his body reacts to that, and that will let them know whether he can play tomorrow night.

For the full health update on the team:

Practice updates:



Scottie Barnes did full practice, sounds like he could play vs. the Wolves. Brown participated in practice, needs reconditioning – same w/ Ja'Kobe. Olynyk did non-contact participation. IQ didn't partake, just did individual stuff.



Here's Gradey shooting pic.twitter.com/x1RgrUQgEY — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) November 20, 2024

“It’s hard to limit it to one thing.” Rajakovic said of what he’s looking forward to with Barnes’ return. “I think Scottie’s defensive intensity, protecting the rim. Scottie’s rebounding ability and the way he pushes the ball in transition – all of those things are something that our team needs at this point. Obviously we’re gonna be conscientious with his minutes, and once he starts playing, how much he’s going to be contributing at the beginning, but all of those things are things we’re missing from Scottie.”

Obviously there will be a bit of role change for RJ Barrett once Barnes comes back. In Barnes’ stead, Barrett has averaged 23.2 points/6.4 rebounds/6.5 assists while being one of the NBA’s best pick n’ roll playmakers (94th percentile).

“With Scottie coming back, when RJ’s playing off the ball, that’s something that’s really good for us.” Rajakovic said. “But also, the development that he had the last couple of weeks with his on ball decision making and scoring with the ball, running pick and rolls, I think it’s been really good.”

Everyone is really excited! The Raptors have been without their star for some time, and whether it’s tomorrow or this weekend, his return looms large for the franchise. Especially since the players, the coaches, basically everyone around the team has a belief that they’re better than their record and that they have a chance to find a winning gear once guys return with their health.

We’ll see.

Have a blessed day.