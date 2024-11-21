Gameday: Timberwolves @ Raptors, November 21

The Minnesota Timbwerwolves are trekking into Toronto tonight to face off against the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season. Last game did not have the desired outcome that Toronto would have wanted, but it was a game in which they fought back into it multiple times, but ultimately couldn’t bring it home, hopefully tonight is different. There is some good news looming for Toronto, as superstar player Scottie Barnes has been upgraded to questionable as he recovers from his eye injury, so there is a chance that he will suit up tonight and give Toronto a much better chance to win this game.

Coming into this game, Minnesota is ranked 9th in offensive rating and it is on the back of their young superstar Anthony Edwards, and veteran star Julius Randle. Edwards has been blistering from the three point line this season, shooting 42 percent on 11.3 attempts per game this season which has propelled him to average 28 points per game. Edwards is actively seeking opportunities to fire from three, especially off the dribble out of the pick n’ roll, so going under is not an option anymore. During the first matchup this season Toronto routinely went under his pick n roll looks which was understandable because his sample as a shooter was not where it is now, but now deeper into the season that should change.

In their previous matchup it was made very clear that Toronto did not have a desirable defensive matchup for Randle. Randle bludgeoned whoever was in front of him, as he scored inside whenever he felt like it. His combination of speed, strength, and size at his position makes him an interesting matchup for most teams, but for Toronto specifically, they had a very tough time containing him. Toronto should send more digs on his post up looks, and really force Randle to be a playmaker, instead of trying to hold up one on one so frequently.

Jakob Poetl is currently on a dominant scoring stretch and tonight he will have to attempt to continue that against reigning defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert, who is adept at protecting the paint. Minnesota’s defense is not as good as it was last season, but it is still ranked 12th overall, largely due to Gobert’s presence in the paint. Poetl’s best chance at scoring opportunities will likely come in transition, since Gobert is their only big in the starting lineup, if Poetl can get back before Gobert and maybe force some cross matches for favorable scoring looks.

The outcome of this game could look different based on if Barnes plays or not. If he doesnt play then the same burden will be on RJ Barrett, who has been playing well lately, but if Barnes does play then life will be made much easier for everyone on the Raptors. Either way, Toronto has found themselves competing in, and even winning games where it seemed like they would have no shot all season long, so tonight should be the same.

Broadcast Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: SN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Raptors Lineup (projected)

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: RJ Barrett

C: Jakob Poeltl

Timberwolves Lineup (projected)

PG: Mike Conley

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert

Injury Report (Not official)

Timberwolves

Donte Divencenzo (Back) – Questionable

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow sprain) – Out

Bruno Fernando (Ankle) –Out

Scottie Barnes (Orbital fracture) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shoulder) – Questionable

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Questionable

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out