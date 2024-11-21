Scottie Barnes’ return, RJ gets promoted, and breaking down the defense

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath discuss the latest in the world of the Raptors. Focusing first and foremost on Scottie Barnes' return.

Samson & Trevon open the podcast by discussing the ongoing beef in their friendship before discussing Scottie Barnes’ looming return to the lineup. Barnes was in high spirits at practice, and Darko Rajakovic seemed optimistic, but it remains to be seen if he’ll hit the lineup.

“It’s hard to limit it to one thing.” Rajakovic said of what he’s looking forward to with Barnes’ return. “I think Scottie’s defensive intensity, protecting the rim. Scottie’s rebounding ability and the way he pushes the ball in transition – all of those things are something that our team needs at this point. Obviously we’re gonna be conscientious with his minutes, and once he starts playing, how much he’s going to be contributing at the beginning, but all of those things are things we’re missing from Scottie.”

Obviously there will be a bit of role change for RJ Barrett once Barnes comes back. In Barnes’ stead, Barrett has averaged 23.2 points/6.4 rebounds/6.5 assists while being one of the NBA’s best pick n’ roll playmakers (94th percentile).

The boys discuss, at length, what they hope the Raptors offensive hierarchy looks like once everyone is healthy. Most of the discussion revolves around Barrett maintaining more of his usage, and especially more of his pick n’ roll possessions – with Immanuel Quickley seeing a small hit to his to allow for this.

Then they discuss the Raptors much higher pickup points and ball pressure. Focusing on the film and the numbers that motivate how the Raptors achieve things on defense. Mostly, their high pick up points, extended press, and the inability to keep teams away from the rim, and especially via poor closeouts.

