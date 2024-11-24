Raptors 905 weekly preview: The homestand continues

Everything you need to know about this week of 905 hoops.

Welcome to the Raptors 905 weekly preview!

This is a piece that will drop every Sunday, previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days for the Raptors 905.

Let’s recap last week, however, where the 905 failed to get a win, dropping back-to-back contests to the Capital City Go-Go (G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards) before losing in the team’s home opener to the Long Island Nets (G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets) 128-112.

Against the Go-Go, there were some standout performers from both games. In game number one, it was the Evan Gilyard show. The 26-year-old guard put up a career-high 30 points, six assists, and canned five triples. In the second half of the back-to-back, it was Charlie Brown Jr.’s time to pop off. The 27-year-old went for 28 points and three assists while setting a 905 franchise record in steals with nine.

Previous 905 single game steal record was held by Ashton Hagans, Gary Payton II and Jordan Loyd who all had 7.



Nov. 19, 2024 Charlie Brown Jr. 9

Jan. 16, 2022 Hagans 7

Feb 27, 2021 Gary Payton II 7

Feb. 14, 2021 Gary Payton II 7

Dec. 22, 2018 Jordan Loyd 7 https://t.co/2HQoXAvtOD — Coty Wiles (@CotyWilesSports) November 20, 2024

The squad’s fifth straight loss came in the team’s home opener, where the Raptors’ quartet of “J’s” were assigned to the G League and active for this one, featuring Jamal Shead, Jamison Battle, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jonathan Mogbo. The latter in Mogbo was listed as active for the contest but did not end up seeing game time, while Walter was on a minutes restriction.

The 20-year-old Walter made the most of those minutes, however, going for a team lead of 20 points, tacking on six rebounds and two steals while going 8-of-15 from the field and 3-for-8 from distance in only 21 minutes.

Shead commanded the rock when he was on the court. While only going for 11 points, he was efficient, going 5-of-9 from the field. The 22-year-old was more pass-first, adding a game-high 13 assists while playing some stellar on-ball defence.

One of the Raptors’ two-way players, Battle, was also effective, dropping 15 points, six rebounds, and one block.

Other notes from last week included the 905 welcoming Eugene Omoruyi to the squad. The 27-year-old grew up in Toronto after moving to Canada when he was a one-year-old.

Join us in welcoming, Euegene Omoruyi 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ife3V6ZDkW — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) November 21, 2024

No subsequent move was needed, however, because Quincy Guerrier is currently with Team Canada for FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. When one of the team’s best rebounders and defenders in Guerrier returns, a following move will have to be made.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of November 24 to December 1:

Date Time Opponent Sun, Nov 24 2:00 pm ET vs Long Island (Nets) Wed, Nov 27 7:30 pm ET vs Maine (Celtics)

The 905 began their seven-game homestand on Friday against the Nets and will continue it this week in a rematch with Long Island before welcoming in the Maine Celtics.

Rebounding and the half-court offence have been the main problems for the 905 to start the season, and will be some of the main things to watch out for going forward. The junior Raps sit 24th in the league in rebounds per game (43.3) and second worst in the minors in second chance points allowed (21.3). Steps were taken in the right direction in the home opener, however, where the squad out rebounded their opponent 57-42 marking the first time they won the battle on the boards this season.

The offence has been stagnant as well, particularly in the half-court. The 905 have the fifth-worst offensive rating (103.4) and are dead last in free throw percentage (60.2) in the G League. The stagnation in the half court was especially evident in their first home game of the year, where they were on the losing end of a 25-2 run at the hands of Long Island.

They’ll get another shot at those Nets in their first game of the week, who pushed the pace on the 905. Both teams ended with over 100 field goals, and Long Island ultimately overwhelmed the Dinos from the third quarter onward. It will be interesting to see what adjustments and changes first-year head coach Drew Jones makes for the rematch.

They will then welcome the Maine Celtics to town and their all-time franchise leading scorer, JD Davison. The 22-year-old set the mark last week in a 127-100 loss to the Westchester Knicks and currently leads the league in points (28.0) and assists (10.6) per game.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.