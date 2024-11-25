NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 25): Raptors vs. Pistons predictions

The Raptors are 3-1 against the spread in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Toronto Raptors are still looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Toronto has started the season 0-9 on the road after falling 122-108 to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Sunday night to snap its two-game winning streak.

The Pistons, meanwhile, have suffered three consecutive losses heading into this matchup. They last took the court on Saturday, falling 111-100 to the Orlando Magic.

Let’s take a look at the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Raptors and Pistons:

SIGN UP FOR BET365 SPORTSBOOK!

Raptors moneyline odds +175 Pistons moneyline odds -210 Spread odds Pistons -5 (-110), Raptors +5 (-110) Over/under odds Over 223 points (-110), under 223 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 25, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (4-13 SU, 11-6 ATS, 9-8 o/u)

The Raptors are on the verge of history, as a loss Monday will equal the franchise’s worst road start in franchise history that was set during the 1997-98 campaign. They’re averaging 109.1 points per game (20th in NBA) in nine games away from Scotiabank Arena and are shooting just 32.9% from long range on the road (22nd in NBA). Toronto’s -9.6 point differential on the road is the fourth-worst mark in the Association behind San Antonio, Washington, and New Orleans.

Complicating matters is the fact that this is a tough road back-to-back spot for the Raptors after playing in Cleveland on Sunday night. They’re 1-3 SU and 3-1 ATS in the second half of back-to-back sets this season and 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS in those scenarios when both games are played on the road.

Betting Detroit Pistons (7-11 SU, 9-8-1 ATS, 7-11 o/u)

The Pistons struggled offensively without their top scorer, Cade Cunningham, on Saturday, putting up just 100 points on the Magic with Jaden Ivey leading the way with a team-high 19 points. Cunningham, who is averaging 23.5 points per game this season, is unlikely to play due to injury on Monday, which is a huge blow for Detroit. Cunningham has averaged 18.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in seven career games against Toronto, although he struggled in Detroit’s previous game against the Raptors this season, putting up just 15 points on 28.6% shooting.

Detroit claimed a 99-95 victory during NBA Cup play in Toronto on Nov. 15, covering the spread as 2.5-point favourites. However, Toronto didn’t have Scottie Barnes available during that contest as he was still out with an eye injury.

Raptors vs. Pistons injuries

G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), F Kelly Olynyk (back), G Ja’Kobe Walter (shoulder/G League), G Gradey Dick, F Bruce Brown, and G D.J. Carton (ankle) are out for the Raptors.

For the Pistons, F Bobi Klintman (calf) is out and G Cade Cunningham (hip) is doubtful.

Raptors vs. Pistons betting trends

Detroit is 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

The Pistons are 3-0 SU and 3-0 ATS in the past three meetings.

The under is 7-2 in Toronto’s last nine games.

Raptors vs. Pistons player prop trends

Scottie Barnes has been delivering in the assists category, notching at least six in four straight games. His line is at 5.5 assists on Monday, which he’s beaten at a 67% rate this season. The best odds on over 5.5 assists can be found at NorthStar Bets (-111).

RJ Barrett has been crashing the glass all season, exceeding six or more rebounds in eight straight games and at a 71% clip this season. DraftKings has -130 odds on him to collect over 5.5 rebounds on Monday night.

Malik Beasley has been a serious threat from long range recently, recording at least four threes in eight straight games. BetVictor has the best odds (-114) for him to hit that mark again against the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Pistons best bet