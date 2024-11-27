NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 27): Raptors vs. Pelicans predictions

The Raptors have lost 10 consecutive road games to begin the season, and they're 0-8 against the spread in the past eight meetings with the Pelicans.

The Toronto Raptors are still searching for their first road win of the season on Wednesday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

Toronto is 0-10 away from Scotiabank Arena, matching its worst road start in franchise history from the 1997-98 season. Every other team in the NBA has recorded a road win except for the Raptors.

However, the Raptors will have a solid chance at putting an end to their road woes on Wednesday against an even more bruised and battered Pelicans squad that has lost five straight games and 11 of their last 12.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Raptors and Pelicans:

Raptors moneyline odds +120 Pelicans moneyline odds -140 Spread odds Pelicans -2.5 (-105), Raptors +2.5 (-115) Game total odds Over 222 points (-110), under 222 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (4-14 SU, 12-6 ATS, 9-9 o/u)

The Raptors haven’t been winning a lot of basketball games this season, but they have exceeded the expectations of oddsmakers quite frequently, as evidenced by their outstanding 12-6 record against the spread. They’ve been listed as the betting underdogs in every game this season and have faced five double-digit spreads already. Eight of their 14 losses have been by five points or less.

Playing in just his third game after missing 11 contests due to a right orbital fracture, Scottie Barnes finished with season highs of 31 points and 14 rebounds on Monday against Detroit. He also added seven assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. He’ll have to put up a similar stat line on Wednesday in order for the Raptors to keep this one close or put an end to their current road woes.

Betting New Orleans Pelicans (4-14 SU, 6-12 ATS, 9-8-1 o/u)

The Pelicans are the only team that can relate to Toronto’s early injury woes, as they’ve had 82 man games lost to injury, matching the Raptors for the most in the league. However, they’re slowly getting healthy again, with veteran guard CJ McCollum dropping 23 points in his first game back from injury on Monday. Guard Dejounte Murray is also expected to return to action Wednesday after missing some time with a hand injury, which should solidify the team’s starting backcourt.

All of the injuries have hampered this team offensively, with the Pelicans averaging just 104.1 points per game (29th in the NBA). They also rank near the back of the pack in several other offensive categories: FG% (44 – 27th), 3PT FG% (33.6 – 23rd), pace (95.7 – 27th), and offensive rating (108.8 – 27th).

Raptors vs. Pelicans injuries

F Bruce Brown (knee), G Gradey Dick (calf), G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), and F Kelly Olynyk (back) are out for the Raptors.

For the Pelicans, F Zion Williamson (hamstring), G Jose Alvarado (hamstring), and F Herbert Jones (shoulder) are out. G Trey Murphy III (knee), G Jordan Hawkins (back), and F Brandon Ingram (calf) are questionable. G Dejounte Murray (hand) is probable.

Raptors vs. Pelicans betting trends

The Pelicans are 8-0 ATS in the past eight meetings.

The under is 8-2 in Toronto’s last 10 games.

Toronto is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The under is 5-1-1 in the Pelicans’ last seven games.

The Raptors are 0-10 SU this season when trailing after the first half.

Raptors vs. Pelicans player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has recorded exactly two assists in each of his last four games and has beaten his line of 1.5 in eight of his last 10. The best odds on him to exceed this line Wednesday can be found at DraftKings (-198).

Brandon Ingram has drained two or more three-pointers in six straight games and eight of his last 10. You can grab him, if he suits up, to record over 1.5 threes at Caesars (-174 odds).

Trey Murphy III has scored 19 or more points in three straight games, averaging 22.3 per game during that span. You can wager on him to score over 17.5 points at bet365 (-115 odds).

Raptors vs. Pelicans best bet