Scottie Barnes Drops Career-High, RJ Barrett Cooks Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are proving to be a tough matchup for the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto took a 24-point lead in this game, and while the Pacers clawed their way back (thanks to a turnover-happy Raptors team), both RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes put the Pacers’ comeback to rest in the fourth quarter.

Turnovers were the name of the game in the first half. Toronto forced 14 turnovers, which led to 21 points. They were also on fire from behind the arc, knocking down 50% of their threes through two quarters.

Barnes poured in a career-high 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds while knocking down 3 threes, and while he did have seven turnovers, it was mostly trying to get downhill and put pressure on the Pacers’ defense — a sign of ‘good process’ from the Raptors All-Star.

Barrett, for his part, added in 29 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 56% shooting from the field. He and Barnes showed off a potent chemistry throughout the game.

Elsewhere, Ochai Agbaji and Jakob Poeltl were immense, pitching in for a combined 30 points, including 100% shooting from Agbaji from downtown. The Raptors also got 26 points from their bench to give them a boost and stave off the Pacers’ second-half comeback.

Ultimately, with Indiana in disarray, especially defensively, Toronto took full advantage. Barnes and Barrett continue to showcase their chemistry and the two-headed monster has the Raptors trending in the right direction.

Toronto is now just four games back of a playoff spot and two games back of a play-in spot.

If you’d like to check out a more analytical breakdown of the game, watch Esfandiar Baraheni’s recap on Raptors Republic’s YouTube Channel — they are very close to 12,000 subscribers. In the breakdown, Es details Scottie’s elite game and why the Raptors might be too good to tank.

Enjoy.