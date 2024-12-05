Gradey Dick will PLAY vs. Thunder

After sustaining a calf contusion on Nov. 24th vs. the Cavaliers and missing a handful of games, Gradey Dick is BACK.

With the OKC Thunder in town, Dick returns to the lineup.

He was a full participant in practice for several days as he worked his way back to health.

Before getting injured, Dick was enjoying a breakout of sorts with the Toronto Raptors as he took a huge leap in points per game and became a fulcrum of how the Raptors achieve things on offense. The Raptors are currently +4.5 points per 100 possessions better on offense with Dick on the floor.

While no longer the king of the off-ball screens and movement leaderboards, prior to his injury Dick was one of the most well traveled movers on the floor and the NBA’s leader in off-ball screens used per game. Dick is averaging 18.1 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season. His efficiency dipped as the season went on, but he displayed 3-level scoring and was great attacking closeouts. He set his career-high in scoring 4 different times in the Raptors first 12 games.

With the emergence of Ochai Agbaji’s stellar play, and the fact that Dick is still having trouble acclimating all the way to NBA defense and size, there’s a potential that Dick’s starting spot isn’t guaranteed on this Raptors roster. Although, I think how the Raptors decide to play that out is a great indicator of their goals this season and beyond.

Regardless, the Raptors have their whirling dervish movement shooter back in the lineup – which is great news, because he’s been a huge fan favorite since arriving in Toronto and he’s a really fun player to watch. We’ll see how all of it goes in his first game back.

