NBA odds, betting preview (Dec. 5): Thunder vs. Raptors predictions

OKC's ball-hawking defence will present some challenges for the turnover-prone Raptors on Thursday night.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for a fifth straight home win when they host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Toronto cruised to a 122-111 victory on Tuesday over the Indiana Pacers to improve its home record to 6-4 (8-2 against the spread) this season. This will be the third contest of a five-game homestand for the Raptors.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are coming off a lopsided 133-106 win over the Utah Jazz. They’ve won five of their last six games to sit atop the Western Conference standings with a 16-5 record.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Thursday’s clash between the Thunder and Raptors:

Thunder moneyline odds -425 Raptors moneyline odds +325 Spread odds Thunder -9.5 (-105), Raptors +9.5 (-115) Game total Over 227 points (-110), Under 227 (-110) Date/Time Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Oklahoma City Thunder (16-5 SU, 12-8-1 ATS, 10-11 o/u)

The Raptors will need to take care of the ball against the Thunder’s top-ranked defence (103.9 defensive rating). Oklahoma City leads the NBA in steals per game (11.9) and ranks fourth in blocks per game (6.4), while forcing a league-high 19.2 turnovers per contest.

What’s scary, though, is that the Thunder began the season without one of their best rim protectors, Isaiah Hartenstein, due to a hand injury, and just before he was able to return to the lineup, they then lost Chet Holmgren to a hip injury. Hartenstein is averaging 1.5 blocks per game (second on the team), while Holmgren leads the team with 2.6 per game. Once both players are healthy, the opposition will really have a hard time in the paint.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to play at an elite level, averaging 29.8 points per game (fourth in the NBA), while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. He has the second-shortest NBA MVP odds at around +320 behind Denver’s Nikola Jokic (around +150 odds).

Betting Toronto Raptors (7-15 SU, 15-7 ATS, 11-11 o/u)

The Raptors are playing some really great basketball right now, claiming wins in three of their last four overall. They shot 54.3 percent from the field on Tuesday vs. Indiana and have shot 50 percent or better in three straight contests. Toronto is 4-3 this season when it shoots 50 percent or better from the field.

Scottie Barnes is coming off a personal-best 35-point performance on Tuesday, beating his previous high of 32 points. In seven games since returning from an orbital fracture, Barnes is averaging 23.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

RJ Barrett, meanwhile, has been an absolute beast at home this year, averaging 30.3 points on 54.4 percent shooting, including 42.6 percent from deep.

Toronto’s dynamic duo will be tested against the Thunder, though, as Oklahoma City boasts five players (actually six, including the injured Chet Holmgren) that rank in the top 23 in the league in defensive win shares.

Thunder vs. Raptors injuries

F/C Chet Holmgren (hip), F Ousmane Dieng (finger), and F Jaylin Williams (hamstring) are out for the Thunder. G Alex Caruso (hip) is probable.

F Bruce Brown (knee), F Kelly Olynyk (back) and G Immanuel Quickley (elbow) are out for the Raptors. G Gradey Dick (calf) and Jakob Poeltl (illness) are also questionable.

Thunder vs. Raptors betting trends

The over is 5-1 in the past six meetings.

The Raptors are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

Toronto is 8-2 ATS at home this season.

Oklahoma City is 6-0 against sub-.500 opponents this season.

Thunder vs. Raptors player prop trends

Scottie Barnes has scored 23 points or more in four of his last five games, averaging 26 per game during that span. He’s around +115 to score over 21.5 points. Barnes has also drained two or more 3-pointers in five straight games, averaging 2.6 per game during that stretch. You can get him at around -110 odds to accomplish the feat again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been hitting the boards lately, snatching six or more rebounds in four straight games, averaging 7.25 per game during that span. He’s around +100 to record over 5.5 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Raptors best bets