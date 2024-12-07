Gameday: Mavericks @ Raptors, November 7

Another test is waiting for The Toronto Raptors tonight, as they are slated to face off against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks at home tonight. Dallas currently sits at 3rd in the Western Conference standings with a record of 15-8, and they are a formidable team due to the immense amount of talent that they have.

Dallas is ranked 4th in offense and it is on the back of basketball maestro Luka Doncic. Doncic is one of the NBA’s premier scorers and playmakers and on any given night he can generate a great deal of his team’s offense. Doncic is averaging 28.6 points per game and 7.9 assists per game, so his offensive prowess can not be ignored. He is lethal as an isolation player, breaking down his defender with slow methodical dribbles before stepping back for a jumper, or using his change of pace to sneak past them. Try to send help and he’s firing a pass to the open man, go under a screen and he’s launching a three pointer, go over and he’s putting you in jail to get to a floater. All this to say, Doncic is an outstanding player and it is no easy task to stop him. Even with Donci off the floor you still have to worry about Irving, who is a remarkable creator in his own right. Irving is averaging 24 points per game this season and is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He has a counter for most, if not all coverages, his finishing package is outstanding, he can shoot from anywhere on the floor, Irving is just a tough matchup for most of the league.

These two players are the bulk of Dallas’ offense and if Toronto is going to have any shot to win tonight they have to contain at least one of them. In the past we have seen teams blitz Luka in order to force the ball out of his hands, and try their hand at the four on three situation that creates, and for Toronto that may be the best option. If Jakob Poeltl once again misses the game then they should start Jonothan Mogbo, who has shown that he can move well on defense, and has the length and quickness to cover ground on defense near the rim. As far as Irving goes, he is not as good of a passer as Doncic is, so some gap help may be able to interrupt his process and make things awkward for him. Derek Lively II is also a focal point because his vertical spacing is often used by Irving and Doncic to get out of pressure situations, so watching out for lobs will be important. Klay Thompson is a new addition to Dallas but he has not been playing very well, averaging 12 points on 38 percent field goal shooting.

Dallas is ranked 8th in defense, but this is not because of their perimeter defense, as they have many players on perimeter and the wing who you could classify as poor defenders. It is their paint defense that is strong, with a rotation of Lively and Daniel Gafford patrolling the paint, it makes it tough to finish there. With the return of Gradey Dick there can be more movement in the offense, and Toronto can force more of Dallas’ weaker defenders like Doncic and Irving to have to be involved in actions which can then in turn open up opportunities for the rest of the Raptors.

Tonight will be an uphill battle for the Toronto Raptors, but time and time again they have shocked teams and made games competitive and hopefully that’s the case tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Dallas Mavericks

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Kyrie Irving

SF: Klay Thompson

PF: PJ Washington

C: Dereck Lively II

Toronto Raptors

PG: Scottie Barnes

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Bruno Fernando

Injury Report

Mavericks

Naji Marshall (Illness) – Out

Jaden Hardy (Ankle) – Doubtful

Dante Exum (Wrist) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (illness) – Questionable

Davion Mitchell (Hip) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Conditioning) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Questionable

Lines

The O/U for tonight is 235.5 and Dallas is favored by 10.5.

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!