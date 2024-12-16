NBA odds, betting preview (Dec. 16): Bulls vs. Raptors predictions

The Raptors have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and now they have a very winnable contest against the Bulls on Monday.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto has suffered four consecutive defeats at the hands of the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder, but did cover the spread in three of those four games. Now, the Raptors, who have been betting underdogs in all 26 of their games, will face their smallest spread (+1.5 points) of the season on Monday.

Chicago is in decent form right now, picking up wins in three of its last five games. (3-2 against the spread during that span). The Bulls last played Friday, claiming a 109-95 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Bulls and Raptors:

Bulls moneyline odds -120 Raptors moneyline odds +100 Spread odds Bulls -1.5 (-110), Raptors +1.5 (-110) Game total Over 239.5 points (-110), Under 239.5 (-110) Date/Time Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Chicago Bulls (11-15 SU, 13-13 ATS, 15-11 o/u)

The Bulls believe that the best defence is a good offence. They rank in the top five in the NBA in points per game (118.7 – fifth), pace (103.7 – second), 3-point field goals (16.6 – second), free-throw percentage (79.7 – fifth), and assists (29.3 – third). However, their two leading scorers, Zach LaVine (21.7 ppg) and Nikola Vucevic (21.0 ppg), are both listed on the team’s injury report ahead of this matchup with the Raptors (more on that below).

The Bulls have logged 26 consecutive games with at least 10 3-point field goals, the longest such streak in team history and overall in the NBA this season. They’re shooting 37.9 percent (ninth in the league) from deep, with guard Coby White leading the way with an average of 3.3 per game. Vucevic owns the best shooting percentage (47.4) from long range among the team’s starters.

Defensively, the Bulls aren’t anything special, as evidenced by their 117.6 defensive rating, which ranks 25th in the Association.

Betting Toronto Raptors (7-19 SU, 18-8 ATS, 12-14 o/u)

Scottie Barnes is already out of his walking boot after suffering an ankle injury last week against New York, but he’s still expected to miss a few weeks of action. His next hurdle will be getting cleared for contact in practice, and he’ll continue to be sorely missed on the floor. Barnes is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists through 14 games, and the team’s compete level is through the roof when he’s in the lineup.

In the meantime, RJ Barrett, who notched his second career triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) last Thursday against the Heat, and Gradey Dick, who recorded a team-high 22 points against Miami, will have to pick up the slack. Dick has scored 20 or more points eight times this season, ranking third among all sophomores this season.

Bulls vs. Raptors injuries

SG LaVine (back) and F Dalen Terry (knee) are questionable for the Bulls. G Lonzo Ball (knee) and C Vucevic (illness) are probable.

F Barnes (ankle), G Immanuel Quickley (elbow), and F Bruce Brown (knee/conditioning) are out for the Raptors.

Bulls vs. Raptors betting trends

The under is 7-1-1 in the past nine meetings.

The under is 4-1 in Toronto’s last five games.

The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Chicago is 7-6 SU on the road this season.

Bulls vs. Raptors player prop trends

Ayo Dosunmu has cleared his line of 4.5 assists (around -120 odds on Monday) in six straight games, averaging 6.1 per game during that span. He’s also drained two or more 3-pointers in four straight games (-115 odds to clear that line Monday).

Josh Giddey has turned the ball over three times or more in eight straight games. He’s -130 to record three or more turnovers. Giddey has also only exceeded his line of 13.5 points in three of his last 10 games and at a 35 percent rate this season. He’s around -125 to record under 13.5 points.

Bulls vs. Raptors best bets