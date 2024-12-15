Scottie Barnes out of ankle boot

On Dec. 9 against the New York Knicks star forward Scottie Barnes had a scary ankle injury and has been wearing a boot since. Until today where he was seen without it moving freely in practice. According to Michael Grange, he had a light practice with assistant coaches but still has no timeline to return. As the new week turns the corner, he’ll take the time to be cleared for contact and be re-evaluated as the team said he would on Dec. 10.

The young Raptor is averaging 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game in his fourth year in the league. He’s one of the most versatile players in the NBA right now but hasn’t gotten a chance to showcase his abilities consistently. Earlier this season he missed 11 games due to an orbital fracture he received against the Denver Nuggets. He just sat out his 12th game which was against the Miami Heat on Dec. 12. His chance to crack 70 games this season has passed but he can still give 65 or more depending on the severity of his ankle and how long it takes him to clear for contact. This likely will limit his ability to receive the absolute highest maximum contract he otherwise could if he qualified for All-NBA. Still, although there’s no return date, it’s a positive direction he’s headed in.

With Barnes out for some time, it will open up more for the younger guys getting used to the NBA. Sophomore Gradey Dick has shown quite the jump during these games. He’s averaging the third most points per game across his draft class this year behind the first two picks, Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. These opportunities have also become beneficial for the Raptors’ first-year players Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter, and Jamison Battle. These four have shown great potential when given the minutes.

Barnes isn’t the only Raptor who has been absent. Starting point guard Immanuel Quickley doesn’t have an urgent return date but was seen working out using only his right arm, also according to Grange. He hasn’t yet returned to contact. Bruce Brown is another injured Raptor, but he hasn’t played at all this season due to surgery on his right knee in September. Today he participated in a full practice and is now listed as day-to-day. So, expect to see him any day now.

Toronto’s next game is Dec. 16 against the ninth-seed Chicago Bulls at home.