Report: Raptors plan to keep Jakob Poeltl

With 51 days until the trade deadline, the whispers have begun on what teams will, might, or should do. The Raptors are in an odd spot because of the plethora of young talent they have. One thing is for sure, according to Michael Grange the team intends to keep center Jakob Poeltl.

The team is 7-20 and can’t catch a break from the injury bug. Immanuel Quickley has only played in three games, rookie Ja’Kobe Walter has missed 14, and star forward Scottie Barnes has missed 13. It’s a tough call for the team to make moves when they don’t know how well the core truly is when they’re all healthy. BBQ, Dick and Poeltl have only played four minutes together.

However, if they did decide to trade Poeltl it would be smart to do so when his value is so high. He’s averaging career highs in 15.5 points per game and 11 rebounds per game where he’s placed seventh in the league. On the defensive side, he’s averaging just over a steal and block per game. For teams that need a reliable traditional center, he’s on their radar.

The 29-year-old’s contract is a 4-year $78 million deal, which he signed in July 2023. An average of $19.5 million a year, his contract isn’t hefty.

The intent to keep him likely means they’re riding with the current roster that’s being developed. There’s a good chance the Raptors could receive an up-and-coming player or first-round pick. But keeping an interior force like Jakob makes the most sense with a perimeter-heavy roster. The Raptors are in no rush or urgency to make a move so unless they get a great offer the main roster will likely stay as is.

That doesn’t leave veterans Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown out of question. All three are capable and impactful players that contending teams could use off their bench.

The Raptors are one of the most compelling young teams in the NBA. If they make the correct moves by next season and protect themselves from the injury bug, they can be a contender again in a shaky Eastern Conference.

For the organization to get a return on its investment, those four minutes the core played together have to turn into four seasons of success. Otherwise, it will be a ‘what-if’ period for the Raptors and a wasted attempt at a rebuild.

The squad’s next matchup is Dec. 19 in Scotiabank against the Brooklyn Nets.