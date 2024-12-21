Are the Raptors on the right track? – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk is joined by Louis Zatzman to answer listener questions and check in on how the Raptors season is going so far.

So, are the Raptors on the right track? Has their development and decision making done a good job of propelling them towards a successful future? Samson & Louis deliberate on all the things that have been going well, and the other things that… haven’t.

Is Ochai Agbaji the level of player who can perform on a good team? Maybe even a great one? The fellas discuss what makes a player able to scale their role up and down according to team need, and how that factors into player analysis and team building.

What is fandom, and what does it look like today? There are more armchair gm’s than ever, but can you jump the shark? Also, can Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher and Bruce Brown be had in certain types of trades? Yes! But, what does that do for the Raptors, and what do they want back?

Is Scottie Barnes an elite roll man waiting to happen, or is he simply too preoccupied with other star wing qualities? What makes a player choose what they pursue? All that plus more!

