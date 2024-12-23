Gameday: Raptors @ Knicks, December 23

The Toronto Raptors are on the second night of a back-to-back as they are slated to face off against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Toronto and New York are all too familiar with each other as they have already battled against each other this season, in what was a hard-fought, but ultimately a loss for Toronto.

This time around, Toronto could be undermanned, as RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl are both questionable for the game. No doubt their status drastically changes this matchup. Even without them, Toronto still has a fine amount of talent, and if last night is any indicator, this game won’t be as easy as it seems to be for the Knicks.

The Knicks offense has been one of, if not the best offense in the league thus far. They currently rank number two in the NBA in offense, and are nearly neck and neck with the Boston Celtics who are in the number one spot. Theur offense features multiple All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, both of which are elite at scoring the ball. Brunson’s mid-range- creation and his ball handling skills make defending him a nightmare, and with so many play finishers around him, it makes it tough to truly help. Towns is a force in his own right in the post, but he can also shoot threes well, and take defenders off the dribble. These two in a pick n’ roll together spells disaster for defenses, as they are both immensely skilled.

The kryptonite to Brunson’s scoring has often been placing a bigger defender on him, one who can still contest his looks after he pivots and pump fakes. Also one who has the strength to take his bumps, and the speed and footwork to slide around screens with him. In theory, rookie Ja’Kobe Walter is a solid matchup for Brunson, as Walter has shown some ability as an on ball defender this season. Jonathan Mogbo has shown that he is a mobile defender, and someone who in theory can stick with Towns. But to ask two rookies to be key defenders against the Knicks is a big ask. Scottie Barnes will need to be the leader on the defensive end, spend time on Towns, patrol the paint and help breakdowns, and just be his usual impactful self on that end.

On the other end, New York hasn’t been as good as they were last season on defense, but things are trending up. They now rank 13th in offense after some early season struggles on that end. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been guarding well, using their length and size to muck up possessions. Towns has not been very good on that end and this is where Toronto can find their easiest matchups. Similar to Alperen Sengun last night, they can target Towns and try to force him into possessions where he is dragged out on the perimeter, or being attacked in drop defense.

Darko Rajakovic can scheme up all the great looks in the world but simply put, Barnes has to be a star on offense for Toronto to have a shot at winning the game. Barnes needs to make it a point to get to the rim, and not settle for so many long jumpers, his post looks, and drives are a great source of offense for the entire team, and he needs to maximize that.

The status of Barrett and Poeltl will be revealed closer to game time, but having both of them back would obviously be a huge change in this game. As it stands, Toronto will be without them and it will again be on the young guys to step up in order for Toronto to win.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Mikal Bridges

SF: Josh Hart

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors

PG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jonathan Mogbo

Injury Report

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (Ankle) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Groin) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Illness) – Questionable

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total New York Knicks -14.0(-112) -1000 O 226 (-108) Toronto Raptors +14.0(-108) +650 U 226 (-112)

*Odds as of Dec 22, 12:00 am ET*

