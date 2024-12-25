Can Scottie Barnes be like Giannis, and trading for stars? – Christmas Mailbag

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath team up for a special Christmas episode of the Pull Up Tre podcast, discussing Scottie Barnes' development, potential Raptors trades, and much more.

Tune in and enjoy one of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts, and the home of hardcore analysis with Samson Folk & Trevon Heath.

When you consider Scottie Barnes’ strengths, does that make you expect development like Giannis Antetokounmpo has had? Do you expect a post hub? A point guard like Magic Johnson? There’s so much that can happen with Barnes’ game, and the fellas discuss what they think might happen.

Trades of Christmas past, future, present, it’s all included in today’s episode. Are there trades that the fellas would go back and change? What trades do they think improve the team today? What is the worst trade the Raptors have made?

Why do the Raptors turn it over so much? A listener wonders why the Raptors can’t seem to keep the ball under wraps, and Samson & Tre discuss the Raptors playstyle and how it dovetails with a higher amount of turnovers, but also more assists. Does all of this stem from the lack of dynamic live ball creation? Probably. However, there isn’t currently a solve for that on the roster.

