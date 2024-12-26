Gameday: Raptors @ Grizzlies, December 26

Toronto is in the midst of an 8 game losing streak and they’re going to have to go through the Memphis Grizzlies in order to snap it. Memphis is one of the best teams in the NBA sitting at 3rd in the western conference with a record of 20-10 so this will definitely be a challenge for Toronto.

Memphis sits at 5 in overall offensive rating and this is spearheaded by All-Star Ja Morant. Morant is one of the NBA’s best drivers and finishers, while also being a strong playmaker so to have him lead your offense is going to generate great looks. Morant is averaging 21.3 points per game, and 7.9 assists per game. Mornt can explode to the rim out of the pick n’ roll, blaze past defenders in transition, or he can cut backdoor occasionally and fly through the air for a lob. So the number one point of emphasis for Toronto has to be containing Morant. The biggest flaw in his game is the lack of efficient shooting ability, so you can go under his screens and concede jumpers and pinch in if he tries to drive through the open space.

In order to have a chance at containing Memphis’ offense you can not let Morant get endless paint touches, all that will bring is either efficient looks for him, or open jumpers or layups for his teammates when you try to help. Desmond Bane has not been as good from 3-point line as he has been before, He’s shooting 34.7 percent from three, which is the worst mark of his career, but he can still create a shot for himself in a pinch and you have to worry about him attacking closeouts off of Morant’s drives.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been excellent this season averaging 21.5 points per game along with 1.6 blocks per game. Jackson’s paint scoring and touch has been excellent, he has a very lethal floater and face up game that will surely prove troublesome for Toronto, especially without Jakob Poeltl tonight.

Memphis also ranks in the top 5 in defense, really showing what an elite and balanced team that they are. Jackson is a former defensive player of the year and his versatility on defense is astounding. His mobility allows him to step out onto the perimeter and guard the majority of players well, while also being able to recover to the paint and help out his teammates. Jackson’s presence alone will make driving difficult for Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett and the rest of the Raptors, and the presence of Zach Edey will make it difficult as well.

Memphis’s backcourt, specifically Morant, is not that great on defense, so Toronto does have someone that they can involve in the actions in order to force Memphis to help. Memphis is used to teams hunting Morant and will make the necessary rotations and scram switches, and it is up to Toronto to punch the holes in those rotations and take advantage of them, especially from outside.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

New York Knicks

PG: Ja Morant

SG: Desmond Bane

SF: Jaylen Wells

PF: Jaren Jackson Jr.

C: Zach Edey

Toronto Raptors

PG: RJ Barrett

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jonathan Mogbo

Injury Report

Grizzlies

Jay Huff (Ankle) – Out

Marcus Smart (Finger) – Out

Vince Williams Jr. (Ankle) – Out

GG Jackson II (Foot) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Groin) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Jamal Shead (Knee) – Questionable

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Memphis Grizzlies -11.5(-108) -675 O 238 (-118) Toronto Raptors +11.5(-112) +490 U 238 (-102)

*Odds as of Dec 26, 12:00 am ET*

