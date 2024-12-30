RJ Barrett is a pick n’ roll maestro for the first time in his career (Video Essay)

The Raptors most dependable play comes via RJ Barrett. Samson Folk dives in to explain how and why RJ has made the leap.

The Raptors most dependable play comes via RJ Barrett. Samson Folk dives in to explain how and why RJ has made the leap.

When it comes to gravity with the ball in hand, Barrett is pulling defenders everywhere. It’s part of the reason why the Raptors shoot so much better on C&S threes with Barrett making the pass – they’re better shots with more clearance against contests. Barrett has been sniping to the weak-side corner for triples yes, but there’s also the matter of the harder digs (that border on doubles) that create great chasms of space for players like Dick & Agbaji to launch from above-the-break. The Raptors are shooting 40-percent on spot up threes out of Barrett pick n’ rolls for these reasons.

As far as finding the roll man? The rollers are shooting 75-percent inside the arc when Barrett is running the pick n’ roll (and again, not just a Poeltl thing, as the big man is shooting 60-percent as the roll man overall on the season).

One final wrinkle that the Raptors lean into as well, and credit needs to go to Darko Rajakovic for this, is the off-ball cutting that the Raptors employ in their offense. Some of these are reactive reads like a corner crash from Chris Boucher when his man tags the roller, but there’s lots of scripted high-low actions that the Raptors like to place into the offense – and they usually use a ball screen up top (and Barrett’s threat as a ball handler) to create seal opportunities.

An insane stat: per Synergy, the Raptors have scored off as many cuts on Barrett pick n’ rolls this season, as the Knicks did in Barrett’s last 169 games. Same volume in 145 fewer games. Nuts.

So, while the Raptors environment has certainly helped elevate this skill of Barrett’s, he’s providing his own value and largely building off of his improving physicality — which overwhelms most like-sized players — a burgeoning playmaking game, and a rugged resiliency that motivates him to rarely kill his dribble, hunt for re-screens, and to keep working downhill until he creates a great look for himself or others. Who knows what this all looks like in the future when the Raptors are looking to win games, take the next step, and are tidying up some of their processes; but for now, the Barrett pick n’ roll remains a shining beacon for the Raptors offense.

Have a blessed day.