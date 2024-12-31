Gameday: Raptors @ Celtics, December 31

A rare early game for the Toronto Raptors is coming up today as they are headed to TD Garden to face off against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The New Years Eve game tips off at 3:00 EST and Toronto has an arduous task ahead of them in order to snap this 10-game losing streak. Even with a fully healthy roster it would take a herculean effort to beat Boston, but without RJ Barrett and possibly Gradey Dick, it becomes even more difficult.

Boston is currently in the midst of their own struggles, losing 4 out of their last 6 games. Even with these struggles they still have an immensely talented team, and more specifically a very good offense. Boston currently ranks number 3 in offense and with the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown it is no surprise. Both of these players are gifted scorers and can take over a game by themselves oftentimes. So a point of emphasis obviously should be to limit at least one of the Jays. Boston has surrounded their star duo with a bevy of outstanding three-point shooters who can torch you from out there if you try to send help on whomever is driving. Boston takes by far the most threes per game in the league at 50.7, so sticking to shooters is imperative if Toronto wants to have any chance at winning the game.

Once again, it will be on Scottie Barnes to lead this team to victory and it will take his leadership as a scorer to get the job done tonight. Not only Barnes has to step up, but against Boston you have to somewhat match their firepower from outside if you want to have a chance to compete. Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Jamison Battle, and whomever else needs to have great days if Toronto is going to have a chance to win this game. WIthout a doubt Boston is going to focus a lot of attention on Barnes so there will be plenty of opportunity for other players to benefit off of Barnes’ playmaking and it is up to them to convert on those looks. Recently, Barnes has been scoring in the mid-range a good amount, which can make passing reads easier for him as well when teams have to pinch in to help on his post and face up looks.

Bruce Brown is back in the rotation and his play in transition and his off-ball movement will be very important for Toronto tonight as well. Toronto has been facing uphill battles all season long and today’s game is no different, a win is not likely, but it is also not impossible.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Boston Celtics

PG: Payton Pritchard

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Al Horford

Toronto Raptors

PG: Bruce Brown

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Celtics

Jrue Holiday (Shoulder) – Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (Ankle) – Questionable

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Gradey Dick (Hamstring) – Questionable

Davion Mitchell (Ilness) – Questionable

Bruno Fernando (Toe) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Ilness) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Boston Celtics -16.5(-108) -1650 O 233.5 (-108) Toronto Raptors +16.5(-112) +950 U 233.5 (-112)

*Odds as of Dec 31, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway