Toronto Raptors unveil new Indigenous-inspired logo

As reported by Blake Murphy, the Raptors have collaborated with local, Indigenous artist Luke Swinson to design an Indigenous-inspired logo for the Raptors.

The Raptors have unveiled a new Indigenous-inspired logo.



It was designed with Kitchener-based Indigenous artist Luke Swinson.



Jan. 6 game is the Raptors annual Indigenous Heritage Game with activations/etc around the arena/in-game presentation. pic.twitter.com/Wwt2y2GXjA — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 2, 2025

As pointed out by Blake, the Raptors annual Indigenous Heritage game will be on January 6th, and personally, I expect the new logo to be incorporated.

These types of designs, while not super expansive yet, open the door for the possibility of more collaboration down the road. The Saskatchewan Roughriders, just this year, did a full on collaboration with my good friend and Indigenous artist, Chris Chipak on a design that was incorporated into the Roughriders jerseys. Chris has also tried his hand at an Indigenous-inspired Raptors logo in the past as well.

Indigenous Raptors logo by my friend Chris Chipak.



"The Inukshuk represents guidance and respect. A feather is the most important gift you can receive in First Nations culture. It is earned not given. The Metis infinity logo represents longevity and the mixing of two cultures." pic.twitter.com/aA99ksBogn — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) November 4, 2023

From Luke Swinson’s website: “Luke Swinson is an illustrator and muralist based in Kitchener, Ontario, whose work is rooted in his Indigenous heritage as a member of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. With a focus on cultural education and preservation, Luke’s art serves as a personal exploration and reclamation of his heritage. Through his vibrant, thought-provoking pieces, he hopes to inspire younger generations to connect with their roots and the natural world. Luke’s art projects not only celebrate the beauty of his heritage but also create spaces for reflection and learning, encouraging cultural pride and resilience in his community.”

The Raptors continue to incorporate land acknowledgements into their pre-game rituals, and the incorporation of Indigenous culture and themes will continue to expand and grow in the coming years.

In my opinion, not only are these designs and this embrace and celebration of Indigenous culture necessary and essential, but my god, that’s a really beautiful piece of art from Luke. When you consider the paint-by-the-numbers style of logos that we’ve seen so much of in the NBA (and across the corporate world in general), the unique art style that motivates a lot of the creative choices we see in Indigenous art is a really pleasing change of pace.

I like it a lot. Hope to see more of it.

Have a blessed day.