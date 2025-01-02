No Raptors in the top 10 of the first All-Star fan voting results

When it comes to NBA All-Star to voting, individual performance only goes so far. As we have often seen in the past, a certain level of team success is required for players to earn consideration. Unless they are a transcendent talent or put up some gaudy counting stats – see LaMelo Ball this season – being the star player on a losing team just isn’t going to cut it.

So it wasn’t surprising that no Toronto Raptors placed in the top 10 of the first round of fan voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game when the results were released on Thursday.

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the first fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T.



Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.



Next fan update: 1/9. pic.twitter.com/OoIIa3S3fn — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 2, 2025

Yet, there are only nine players in the NBA currently averaging greater than 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and two of them are on the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.1 stocks. The Raptors lone 2024 All-Star also has a tremendous impact as a defensive playmaker.

RJ Barrett is scoring a career-high 23.4 points per game, adding 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. And he has grown his game this season, becoming a premiere pick n’ roll ball handler.

The other seven players reaching those thresholds (Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, James Harden, Cade Cunningham, and Domantas Sabonis) are all in the top 10 of the fan vote in their respective conferences and positions. The biggest difference between those stars and the Raptors leading duo: all of their teams are above .500, except for the Detroit Pistons, who are 15-18.

Both Barnes and Barrett are eligible as front court players in the Eastern Conference, and considering what the field looks like it may be tough to get in. A starting spot is almost certainly out of the question, and in order to get in as one of the seven reserves they will likely have to beat out names such as Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Evan Mobley, Cunningham, and Ball.

The Raptors’ two leading scorers have a case to play in the NBA’s new All-Star format. But they will need to play at an even higher level, win more games, or both, if they are going to receive recognition from the fans, players and media, or coaches.