RJ Barrett will return to action

After missing a handful of games due to an illness — and one that has been going around the Raptors locker room — RJ Barrett will finally return to play. Barrett missed two games with an illness, came back for three games, then missed another three. The Raptors went 1-4 in his missed games.

UPDATE:

The Raptors have now listed Barrett as QUESTIONABLE for the game against the Bucks. Commentary from Barrett & Coach Darko indicated that he will play, though. I’ll be at the game tomorrow, I’ll confirm then.

There’s a huge opportunity here for the Raptors, who have sustained injury after injury this season, to finally play their main guys together. According to Keerthika Uthayakumar, the core group of Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl haven’t played together in more than 316 days. The last time we saw them was on Feb. 22nd, where they shared the floor for 4 minutes. Whether you believe in all of the pieces on the Raptors roster or not, the front office needs to see how all their guys play together to properly inform decision making.

For his part, Barrett has been a major focal point of the Raptors offense this season. He has buoyed the offense for long stretches as many of the Raptors other players missed games, and the Raptors most dependable offensive play is still the RJ + whoever pick n’ roll.

“When it comes to gravity with the ball in hand, Barrett is pulling defenders everywhere. It’s part of the reason why the Raptors shoot so much better on C&S threes with Barrett making the pass – they’re better shots with more clearance against contests. Barrett has been sniping to the weak-side corner for triples yes, but there’s also the matter of the harder digs (that border on doubles) that create great chasms of space for players like Dick & Agbaji to launch from above-the-break. The Raptors are shooting 40-percent on spot up threes out of Barrett pick n’ rolls for these reasons.”

Barrett is averaging 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists this season — all career highs — and doing so on 55% TS.

